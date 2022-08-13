Boxing News Roundup: KSI is eager to fight Jake Paul, Tyson Fury retires from boxing, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash at press conference for October 8 bout

Welcome back to the daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss what's new with the biggest names in boxing. In today's installment, we'll go over KSI's eagerness to fight Jake Paul, Tyson Fury announcing his retirement from boxing, and Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clashing at the launch press conference for their fight on October 8th.

Let's dive in!

#3 KSI is eager to fight Jake Paul

KSI and Jake Paul [ Image credits: @ksi and @jakepaul /Instagram ]

Michael Benson of TalkSPORT revealed to Twitter that KSI is eager to face Jake Paul next year, but before he does, he wants to have a few boxing fights to gain some more experience.

Benson reported:

"KSI told me he intends to have 'a few fights' stepping up in opposition before facing Jake Paul next year. Regarding whether he can close the gap by the time they meet, he said: '100% and you will see it. You will see the levels. Jake Paul is not as good as he thinks he is.'"

KSI is preparing to face replacement opponent Swarmz, who stepped in for Alex Wassabi after he sustained a concussion while training for the originally booked bout. Prior to finding this replacement, Jake Paul offered to jump in for Wassabi and fight KSI, but that option was turned down. KSI has now revealed that he plans to do his homework in preparation for facing Jake Paul and does not want to rush the process.

See Benson's tweet regarding KSI's comments here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI told me he intends to have "a few fights" stepping up in opposition before facing Jake Paul next year. Regarding whether he can close the gap by the time they meet, he said: "100%, and you will see it, you will see the levels. Jake Paul is not as good as he thinks he is." KSI told me he intends to have "a few fights" stepping up in opposition before facing Jake Paul next year. Regarding whether he can close the gap by the time they meet, he said: "100%, and you will see it, you will see the levels. Jake Paul is not as good as he thinks he is."

#2 Tyson Fury retires from boxing

Tyson Fury recently discussed his retirement in a social media post

After a very short-lived return that didn't even include an in-ring appearance, Tyson Fury has re-announced his boxing retirement to Instagram.

This announcement comes only days after Tyson Fury called out Derek Chisora for a trilogy match. However, it was revealed that Chisora reportedly wanted too much money, so the likelihood of the match getting put together was in the drain.

Fury stated on his Instagram:

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and after long hard conversatioins I've finally decided to walk away, and on my 34th birthday I say 'bon voyage.'"

It was expected that Tyson Fury would wait to officially retire from boxing until after the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch, but it seems he may have made up his mind earlier than anticipated.

He signed off by saying:

"See you all on the other side, you big dossers. 2008-2022."

See Tyson Fury's retirement post here:

#1 Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash at press conference for October 8 bout

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn (via Getty)

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn sat down for their first press conference leading up to their October 8 bout at the O2 Arena in London, England.

As expected, the conference got heated between the two boxing stars and they traded jabs throughout the 45 minute presser as they answered questions from the media. Eubank Jr. poked at Benn, stating that he has yet to prove himself or pull himself out of his father's shadow.

To add insult to injury, he added:

"I can't be 100% [on the night of the fight], but that's fair because if I'm 100%, it's a public execution. We can't do that. I have to be at a disadvantage to make the fight resonable. I'll be 60%, and that will be enough to do whatever I want with you."

Benn responded by saying:

"Your problem is your ego. You see, that speaking there is your ego."

As the boxing match draws closer, tensions will only continue to rise between the two, so fans can expect fireworks on the night of the event.

Watch the full press conference here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016