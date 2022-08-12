Watch: Tyson Fury and John Fury travel to Iceland to fight Thor Bjornsson

Tyson Fury and John Fury traveled to Iceland on a whim to fight Thor Bjornsson earlier today. 'The Gypsy King' had recently announced a return fight against Dereck Chisora with no confirmed date or location. However, amidst contract disputes, Fury believed the fight was at risk, so he went to Iceland to fight another challenger: 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones.

He posted a series of stories from Iceland, including videos in the airport and in front of Bjornsson's gym:

"So we came to Iceland to fight Thor. He's not here, so now forth, you want any smoke from 'The Gypsy King', you're gonna have to come to Morecambe Bay and fight me."

After not being able to find Bjornsson at his gym or anywhere in Iceland, Fury bought a Viking helmet and declared himself the new Viking of Iceland:

"Thor, considering you're not here, you've left Iceland to me. I am the new Viking — I own this place now, mine."

After not being able to find Bjornsson anywhere, 'The Gypsy King' and John Fury headed to a pub instead and drank a few beers with their Viking hats on, declaring themselves the new Vikings of Iceland.

'The Mountain' then responded via his Instagram stories, saying he was in Rome filming a movie. He also went on to tell 'The Gypsy King' that if he really does want the smoke then he should sign the contract so they can get the fight officially underway.

Watch the video uploaded by BT Sport Boxing on Twitter:

Tyson Fury claims Dereck Chisora is asking for more money

Tyson Fury claimed that Dereck Chisora is asking for more money in their potential fight. 'The Gypsy King' recently announced that he would be fighting Chisora in his comeback fight since he had always said he would fight his fellow Brit at the end of his career. However, more recently, he accused 'War' of asking for more money and "changing the goalposts" via his Instagram story:

"You know, the funny thing is people love to do deals and then ask for more or change the goalposts. But the usual thing for me is that I tell them to go get f***ed, so there we are."

Tyson Fury's potential comeback fight against Dereck Chisora is in doubt over contract disputes. He also stated that he would be willing to fight Anthony Joshua if he can beat Usyk; however, he thinks the fight should be completely free to air.

Take a look at aforementioned video posted by Tyson Fury:

