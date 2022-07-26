Boxing News Round-Up: Tyson Fury vs. Hafthor Bjornsson potential fight date, Shakur Stevenson's fiancée speaks on the boxer's opponents, Anthony Joshua vows to ditch his titles, Andy Ruiz Jr. backs Ryan Garcia

On today's Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, we look at Anthony Joshua talking about throwing his titles away, the potential matchup between Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson, Shakur Stevenson's fiancee shares her thoughts on the boxer's opponents, and Andy Ruiz Jr. is backing Ryan Garcia.

#4. Tyson Fury vs. Hafthor Bjornsson potential date revealed

Tyson Fury, Hafthor Bjornsson (@thorbjornsson)

It's been revealed that there is a potential exhibition match being put together between Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson.

The match between 'The Gypsy King' and the former World's Strongest Man is in the talking stages and is expected to be targeted for November in a London football stadium once an agreement between the teams is made.

Tyson Fury told The Telegraph:

"It would be great to get in there in front of, say, 70,000 fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss, and knock him out. We are talking to his team at the moment and it is definitely something I'm interested in."

Bjornsson has a 2-2 exhibition record and also confirmed that talks are underway for the match.

See Michael Benson's tweet here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2022/07… Full story from @TelegraphSport (subscription) as Tyson Fury gives the latest on a potential exhibition fight with Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson. Full story from @TelegraphSport (subscription) as Tyson Fury gives the latest on a potential exhibition fight with Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson.telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2022/07…

#3. Shakur Stevenson's fiancee talks about the boxer's opponents

Shakur Stevenson and Young Lyric

Shakur Stevenson's fiancee, Young Lyric, took a moment to speak with Fight Hype about Stevenson's opponents. She stated that whenever the undefeated Newark, NJ native has a fight, she doesn't pay too much attention to who they are:

"I'm really just confident in who he's fighting. I know he's gonna go in there and dominate and do his thing. This is what he does for a living, like, that's easy for him, so I know who he's fighting, but I never do research. I'll be so focused focused on him, I don't care about his opponents."

Shakur Stevenson has his next fight against Robson Conceicao, a Brazilian boxer, on September 23, at the Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark.

Watch Young Lyric's interview here:

#2. Anthony Joshua wants to throw away his titles

Anthony Joshua

In an interview with JD Official, Anthony Joshua discussed his desire to throw his belts away in order to receive the respect he feels he deserves as a boxer and a man.

He cataloged his experience entering the heavyweight scene and bringing heavyweight boxing to Great Britain. He revealed he still feels like there is a lack of respect for him and what he's done for both the sport and what he's accomplished personally.

Anthony Joshua stated:

"I'mma dash these belts because you've got to learn to respect me as a person. I don't want to be respected because of the belts I hold, I want to be respected because of the man you see."

Watch Anthony Joshua's interview here:

#1. Andy Ruiz Jr. backs Ryan Garcia

Andy Ruiz Jr., Ryan Garcia (@kingryan)

Andy Ruiz Jr. shared his thoughts with iD Boxing on the prospective match between Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Ryan Garcia. Ruiz Jr. stated his praise for Garcia's skills as a fighter, and believed that if given the opportunity, he could definitely win against Davis.

He stated:

"You can't underestimate Ryan Garcia. He did what he had to do against Fortuna. Maybe it wasn't a hard opponent like everybody wanted it to be, but he got him out of there and I think Ryan Garcia is a good fighter. I know a lot of people are saying that's not a good matchup for him [with Davis], but all he needs is an opportunity."

He cited his own experience with being given the unexpected opportunity to fight Anthony Joshua last minute to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion in 2019.

Watch Ruiz Jr.'s interview here:

