Are Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis fighting in the same weight class?

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is one of the most exiciting rivalries in boxing and the pair fight at similar weights. However, due to the many weight classes in boxing, they have moved between different divisions.

Garcia has entered the lightweight, super-featherweight and junior super-featherweight categories in the past. Meanwhile, Davis has competed in the super-featherweight and super-lightweight divisions.

'KingRy' is currently competing in the super-lightweight division, which is 140 pounds (63.5 kg) and Davis' last fight was at lightweight, which is 135 pounds (61 kg). Super-lightweight is also referred to as junior-welterweight.

After Garcia's most recent victory over Javier Fortuna, he suggested that 'Tank' should face him at 140 pounds. According to BoxingScene, after the fight, he said:

“I think he’ll be more comfortable at 140 [pounds]. He’s had problems making weight in the past, so any jump in weight probably will help him, if anything.”

The California-based fighter is already significantly bigger in height than Davis but a contest at super-lightweight would give him even more of an advantage. However, Davis is a heavy-hitter and the weight increase could benefit him even more when it comes to landing a devastating power shot.

Watch Garcia call out Davis after beating Fortuna here:

Is there a better chance of world title success in the super-lightweight division for Ryan Garcia?

The current Undisputed Champion of the super-lightweight division is Scotland's Josh Taylor. The Scotsman, however, showed a lot of vulnerability in his latest controversial victory over England's Jack Catterall.

Many felt that Catterall deserved the win but it was Taylor's hand that was raised and it looks like a rematch is close to being made. Additionally, Taylor has suggested that he's eager to move up to the welterweight division, which would open up a huge possibility for Garcia to challenge for a vacant title.

The current Undisputed Champion of the lightweight division is Devin Haney. The division is stacked with many elite talents, including Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis and George Kambosos Jr.

This means that the 140 pound weight class could prove to be more desirable to Ryan Garcia in his quest for a world title.

