"Sort your stuff out Jack and let's get it on" - Josh Taylor wants rematch with Jack Catterall for his last fight in the super-lightweight division

Josh Taylor has officially revealed that he's ready to face Jack Catterall in a rematch next. The pair last shared the ring in February, where the Scotsman secured a controversial split decision win.

Catterall proved to be Taylor's toughest test in the professional game and was close to serving the unbeaten champion his first defeat. Despite being dropped to the canvas, Taylor retained his winning streak.

Many believed that the Englishman won on the night and was undeservingly handed a loss. Regardless, the champion remains confident of his victory. Due to the huge controversy over the result, it looks like a second showdown is on the way.

While doing an interview with the Edinburgh Evening News, Taylor said:

"I'm motivated for Jack and that's all I am thinking about. The only reason I am staying at 140lbs is so I can face him again. I'm pretty sure this will be the last fight at the weight and then I'll move up, unless there is a really, really big fight that can tempt me to stay. So, sort your stuff out Jack and let's get it on."

Taylor added:

"I'll sit tight on it just now and hopefully my team can agree a deal with his. I'll give him three or four weeks tops. [...] I'm going to punish him this time. I'm going to knock him out and put him flat on his back. I'm going in there to outbox him, beat him up 100 per cent and knock him out."

The rematch is set to be a blockbuster following the events of the first encounter.

Watch Taylor vs. Catterall here:

Will history repeat itself in Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2?

Ultimately, both men will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself as Catterall will be seeking a victory and Taylor will want to display an improved performance.

The Englishman proved in the first meeting that he's good enough to compete against the Undisputed Champion and will feel confident in taking the crown. Taylor, on the other hand, now has the knowledge and experience of the first fight to rectify mistakes in the second encounter.

This means that fans can expect a fully prepared Josh Taylor who will aim to display his best possible form in the rematch, which will also bring the best out of his challenger.

Watch Jack Catterall's knockdown on Josh Taylor here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far