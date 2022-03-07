Watch: Russian captive questioned his orders when he learned his favorite boxers Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk have joined the army

Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko are currently serving their country in the war against Russia. Incredible footage via Michael Benson on Twitter shows a Russian captive speaking to the Ukrainian press about how he felt ashamed when he heard his favorite boxers were fighting in the war.

The captive said: (Quotes translated by www.unian.ua)

"We did not know the situation for sure. I personally, just when we entered this territory, when I watched the address of the professional boxers, your boxers. Back home I always loved watching them, Usyk and Lomachenko they are my favorite. I mean that when I say it. These people are just ready to take arms. They told 'We didn't call you here' and I feel shame that we came to this country."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Incredible video released by officials in Ukraine as a captured Russian soldier tells a press conference that he started to question what he'd been told after seeing his favourite boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko signing up to fight against him… Incredible video released by officials in Ukraine as a captured Russian soldier tells a press conference that he started to question what he'd been told after seeing his favourite boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko signing up to fight against him… https://t.co/0unQTLSrCU

Both Usyk and Lomachenko posted anti-war messages via their social media that went viral. News then broke of the pair joining the Ukrainian forces in an effort to stop the Russian invasion and defend their capital Kyiv. They left their illustrious boxing careers to fight for their motherland. Hopefully both boxers can come out of this situation unscathed and continue fighting.

Oleksandr Usyk is unsure of his rematch with Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk made it very clear that defending his country comes before his boxing career. In an interview with CNN, he spoke about his rematch with Anthony Joshua, which was supposed to take place this year.

'The Cat' said:

"I really don't know when I'm going to be stepping back in the ring. My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Oleksandr Usyk is focused on defending his country, not his titles Oleksandr Usyk is focused on defending his country, not his titles 🇺🇦 https://t.co/j5jQlWuXNi

Usyk dethroned Joshua in September last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He went twelve rounds with the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world and put on a masterclass. The Brit looked lost for the very first time in his career as the speed and precision of his opponent was too much for him to handle.

After conquering the cruiserweight division, Usyk decided to move up to the heavyweight division. In just his third match at heavyweight, he became the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world.

Edited by C. Naik

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Oleksandr Usyk has what it takes to beat Joshua again? Yes No 1 votes so far