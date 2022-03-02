"Salute to these fine, great champions" - Teofimo Lopez praises the Klitschko brothers, Oleksandr Usyk, and Vasyl Lomachenko for defending their country 

Teofimo Lopez has expressed his admiration towards the Ukrainian boxing champions who have joined the efforts to fight against Russia.

Former Heavyweight Champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, current Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk, and former Lightweight Champion Vasyl Lomachenko have all volunteered to fight for their country.

Here's what 'The Takeover' had to say about them in a recent Twitter post:

"One thing is fighting for your country; another thing is defending it! Salute to these fine, great champions for the bravery and strength they have for their countryman and families! The Boxing world is with you in prayer!"

The boxing world has come together to show their appreciation and respect towards the Ukrainian boxers who have left their lives of comfort and luxury to defend their motherland. This kind of courage is not easy to come by, especially considering their financial status and how easily they could have left for another country.

Vitali Klitschko has stayed true to his countrymen since he transitioned to politics. He will now fight alongside the very people who voted for him to defend their nation. His younger brother is right there alongside him.

Teofimo Lopez gets into a 'scuffle' instigated by Mike Tyson on Superbowl Sunday

Teofimo Lopez visited the set of Mike Tyson's podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, on Superbowl Sunday and got into a 'fight' with former NFL player Brandon Marshall. Mike Tyson instigated the pair as they shadowboxed each other.

Take a look at the video below:

Both put on a show as Tyson egged Lopez on, asking him to punch Marshall. They then embraced and sat back down. Earlier, Marshall tried to square up against Tyson, too, but quickly regretted his decision. 'Iron Mike' turned around, dropped into his signature posture and came swinging towards Marshall.

The podcast had a number of special guests on Superbowl Sunday, including Daniel Cormier and Brendan Schaub. Tyson and his team managed to put on one of the best episodes they have ever released. Fans on Twitter could not get enough of it.

