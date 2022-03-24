"He's 80 percent"- Ryan Garcia has not fully recovered from his injury reveals his father

Ryan Garcia's father has claimed 'KingRy' is yet to fully recover from the hand injury he sustained last year.

Garcia fractured his hand while sparring and was required to undergo immediate surgery. Interestingly, as 'KingRy' is gearing up to make his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th, his father has revealed that the Lightweight boxer hasn't fully recovered from his hand surgery which took place back in October 2021.

Henry Garcia was recently interviewed by ESNEWS and while discussing a variety of topics, he was asked whether Ryan Garcia has fully healed from his hand surgery. To which he said:

"He's 80 percent right now."

Watch Henry Garcia's full interview with ESNEWS below:

It is worth noting that Ryan Garcia is making his long awaited boxing return on April 9th. With the fight just under 20 days away, it remains to be seen whether 'KingRy' can fully heal to bring his 100 percent to the table against Emmanuel Tagoe.

Ryan Garcia has obtained super stardom claims his new trainer Joe Goossen

'KingRy' switched things up in his camp ahead of his fight against Emmanuel Tagoe by parting ways with his long-time trainer Eddy Reynoso and joining hands with Joe Goossen.

Interestingly, Garcia has previously worked under the legendary boxing trainer during the early phase of his career and the two have maintained a close relationship ever since. In fact, Joe Goossen has claimed that he "always predicted great things" for the lightweight boxer.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Joe Goossen was asked about his dynamic with 'KingRy'. While suggesting that they have always had an ongoing relationship, he said:

"There was a relationship there like you said, that was ongoing and you know, I've always liked Ryan, I've always predicted great things about him, you know, from an early age, and I stand by those predictions, which is really super stardom for him because I always felt he had the, you know, wherewithal to become something extra special in this game, he's that good."

Watch Joe Goossen's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

