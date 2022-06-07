Ryan Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya gets ridiculed for calling Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. the most exciting fight

Ryan Garcia billed Devin Haney’s Undisputed Lightweight Title win over George Kambosos Jr. as a 'boring' fight. However, his promoter and former world champion Oscar De La Hoya expressed a different emotion.

Unlike Garcia, De La Hoya showered praise over the matchup. He even called it the most exciting fight in boxing. Although Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. didn’t offer a slugfest, several experts found it to be a high-volume contest. Golden Boy kingpin De La Hoya is one of them.

But the promoter was ridiculed by American boxer Ishe Smith for praising Haney vs. Kambosos. ‘Sugar Shay’ took to Twitter and wrote:

“Imaging being Ryan Garcia, seeing your promoter tweets this.”

‘KingRY’ is looking to return on July 16 to face Javier Fortuna. He also wanted to face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after that. However, the fast-paced lightweight division has been through massive changes over the past few years. The 135 lbs straps are all under the control of Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney right now.

Watch the highlights of Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. below:

While Garcia is a relevant contender in the title race, an immediate world title shot is still at a distance. Meanwhile, Oscar De La Hoya has all his faith in Garcia. Other than praising Haney vs. Kambosos, De La Hoya also warned the lightweight roster about Garcia. He wrote:

“And all roads lead to Ryan Garcia”

‘KingRy’ failed to impress a lot of his fans against Emmanuel Tagoe. Despite winning on the scorecards, Garcia’s performance didn’t convince fans that he was worthy of being a world champion prospect. Hence, the youngster needs to establish a dominant win before calling out the current champions.

Ryan Garcia has been through ups and downs

Garcia won the WBC lightweight interim belt by stopping Luke Campbell in January 2021. He could have easily called for a shot at lightweight gold, but he didn’t fight for more than a year since then.

He backed off from two scheduled bouts due to injury and mental health. Upon his return, the entire structure of the lightweight division had changed and Garcia was stripped of his WBC mandatory status.

Meanwhile, several fans were expecting him to knockout Tagoe in April 2022. The 23-year-old put Tagoe down in round two of their fight and seemed likely to claim another big knockout win. However, Tagoe regained himself and traded shots till the final bell.

Irrespective of Tagoe's resurrection, it was a one-sided affair in favor of 'KingRy'. Ryan Garcia poleaxed his rival for all 12-rounds and had the three judges score the fight 119-108, 118-109, 119-108.

