"You can't talk s**t" - Ryan Garcia praises Errol Spence Jr. and Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia recently shared some complementary views on his peers Errol Spence Jr. and Gervonta Davis. Garcia answered the media's questions during an open workout for his upcoming fight. One of the interviewers asked 'KingRy' his opinion on Errol Spence Jr. and the comments people make about the WBC Welterweight Champion:

"Yeah that's weird, like Errol Spence, like is a beast, like what are you talking s**t for? You can't talk shit, like me, even with Gervonta Davis, I say he's a f***ing great ass fighter. I give credit where credit is due like, you're great, f***. Like, let's get it on, it's gonna be good. Same thing with Errol Spence, great fighter, that's just facts like what are we talking about?"

Take a look at the interview:

Ryan Garcia is currently preparing to take on Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th. 'KingRy' will be fighting in the ring after almost a year away. Garcia is one of the most promising talents in the lightweight division despite his infrequency in fighting. He will take on former IBO Lightweight Champion Emmanuel Tagoe, who is a more experienced fighter.

The Ghanaian will not be an easy task for the Mexican-American boxer.

Ryan Garcia believes he is much more than a 'social media boxer'

Garcia recently spoke about why he's not what some call a social media boxer. Garcia shot to fame through his Instagram and other social media pages. He would upload training videos showing off his handspeed and the videos garnered millions of views. However, it has also been his biggest criticism. Fans and boxing analysts have critiqued him for focusing more on social media rather than his boxing career.

During his latest open workout ahead of his fight against Tagoe, he silenced his critiques:

"I don't show anybody what I'm working on. I just post the stuff that I know is gonna go viral for boxing, like speed drills or body shot challenges. Do you really think I actually do that in the training session? People just don't think. I don't beat a gold medalist just by doing f***ing body shot challenges and speed drills. If I'm able to do that I must be the greatest ever."

Take a look at the tweet by ESPN Ringside:

Ryan Garcia will look to prove all his haters wrong by beating Tagoe and then going on to win a belt. His aim is to become the king of the lightweight division and cement his name in the history books.

Edited by John Cunningham

