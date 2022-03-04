"It's more like Darth Vader" - Ryan Garcia on his dynamic with Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia has shed some light on his relationship with former training partner Canelo Alvarez.

'KingRy' and the Mexican superstar were trained by coach Eddy Reynoso for over three years at Alvarez's San Diego gym. Over the years, both have been seen at each other's bouts supporting one another.

Garcia departed the gym last month in search of a new trainer, noting that he didn't feel like he was getting much time from his coach. That prompted criticism from Alvarez, who opined that the prospect wasn't disciplined.

The 23-year-old has now responded to his former training partner's comments. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he noted that while things are bad right now between them, he has no bad blood with the legend. He said:

“It’s more like Darth Vader and you know [laughs]. Nah, nah, we’re good. No bad blood. I still think he’s a great fighter. I can’t hate on him. He does his thing. He works hard too. It’s just the situation we’re in right now. It’s going to pass. We’ll probably be cool later on. If not, that will probably be on him because I’m ready to be cool right now.”

Watch Ryan Garcia's interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Ryan Garcia is set to return against Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia has been out of the ring for over a year. 'KingRy's' last outing in the ring was a bout for the WBC Interim Lightweight Championship against Luke Campbell.

The Brit was seen as the biggest test of the 23-year-old's career to this point, and it showed. Campbell dominated the early parts of the bout, even knocking Garcia down to the canvas for the first time in his career in round two.

However, the prospect crawled off the canvas and began firing back. In round seven, he ended the fight with a devastating left hook to the body. The finish and Garcia's performance earned praise from some of the biggest names in the sport.

His career took a downward turn over the next year though, as he was forced to pull out of back-to-back fights due to injuries and mental health issues. 'KingRy' was also stripped of his WBC Interim Lightweight Championship as well.

After being out of the ring since January 2021, he's now set to return against Emmanuel Tagoe next month in Texas. The bout is a pivotal test for the young prospect.

