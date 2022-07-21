Watch: Joe Goossen addresses people backing Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia is looking to fight Gervonta Davis next, and many people believe it's a mismatch for Garcia. His trainer Joe Goossen, who helped him overcome former champion Javier Fortuna, thinks otherwise.

'KingRy' looked very impressive in his recent win over Fortuna, looking faster and sharper than his previous fight. Fans believe the bulk of this credit should be given to his new trainer.

However, people still doubt whether Garcia can handle 'Tank's power in the ring. In an interview with EsNews, Joe Goossen spoke about why he thinks Ryan Garcia can beat Davis:

"Well, was Leo Santa Cruz ready for Tank? Was Isaac Cruz ready for Tank? Was Mario Barrios ready for Tank? Rolly Romero? Now I ask people this, do you think Ryan - those four names I mentioned - wins the fight against those four guys? What do you think? Well, I would say yes, most definitely."

Elie Seckbach replied saying yes and Goossen continued:

"So if those guys got to fight Tank and each of them had their moments and opportunities and high points against Tank, and Ryan can beat those four guys, the aforementioned, why wouldn't he be ready for Tank?"

Gervonta Davis seemingly confirmed the fight against Ryan Garcia after 'KingRy' called him out. 'Tank' tweeted out saying he'd see Garcia at the end of the year. Fans want to see the Baltimore native take on Garcia.

Ryan Garcia threatened to 'whoop' Gervonta Davis on Twitter

The trash talk between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis had begun even before the pair called each other out.

'KingRy' has been looking to fight 'Tank' for a long time now and is finally close to getting his title shot. In the wake of all the potential fight talk, Garcia took the opportunity to trash talk the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion on Twitter:

“I feel like ima have to go full Ali Vibes when he had to chase down Sonny Liston to make him fight. This man is terrified deep down, AND I’M TALKING ABOUT YOU @Gervontaa. I know you see my tweets; saying nothing or something won’t save you from this whooping!!!”

Garcia called Davis 'scared' to take the fight against him.

Take a look at the tweet by Garcia:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia I feel like ima have to go full Ali Vibes when he had to chase down Sonny Liston to make him fight. This man is terrified deep down, AND IM TALKING ABOUT YOU @Gervontaa , I know you see my tweets, saying nothing or something won’t save you from this whooping!!!! I feel like ima have to go full Ali Vibes when he had to chase down Sonny Liston to make him fight. This man is terrified deep down, AND IM TALKING ABOUT YOU @Gervontaa, I know you see my tweets, saying nothing or something won’t save you from this whooping!!!!

