"I'm favoring Tank" - Regis Prograis picks Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest potential matchups in boxing right now. Boxing figures have been asked to weigh-in on the future match-up on multiple occasions, and Regis Prograis is the latest to do so.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing show, the former WBA World Light Welterweight Champion said:

"I’m favoring Tank, I think it’s a huge fight, Ryan is the superstar on social media and Tank is a real superstar. They should definitely make that fight, I want to fight both of them, but business-wise you definitely have to make that fight. Everybody will want to see that, but I’m favoring Tank.”

It is interesting to see Prograis pick Gervonta Davis in the bout as the two have clashed previously. Prograis had called Davis out and called him ‘too small’ and claimed that he would easily defeat ‘Tank’. Prograis volunteered to step in to face Davis after the first Rolly Romero bout was called off.

In the end, despite the pair firing shots at each other on social media, a bout never came into fruition.

The rivalry came into effect when Davis fought at 140lbs against Mario Barrios, the division in which Prograis fights. Following the bout, Davis moved back to 135lbs where he is considered to be one of the best fighters in the division.

In general, Prograis has been complimentary of Davis and believes he is a good fighter, but more suited to a lower weight class. Like Davis, Prograis also tweeted his desire to fight Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia wants to fight Gervonta Davis at 140lbs

Following his last fight, a statement knockout victory over Javier Fortuna, Garcia claimed that he would not return to 135lbs. Instead, he wants to make the fight against Gervonta Davis at light welterweight.

#GarciaFortuna Ryan Garcia says he's never going back to 135

If a bout with Davis does not come to fruition, Garcia claimed that he would fight the other names in 140lbs, the likes of Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez and Jack Catterall.

Whether Davis will be willing to do so remains to be seen. If the fight does come at a higher weight-class, belts will not be an issue.

