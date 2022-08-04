"Johnny Fisher would be a good fight for him" - Sam Jones suggests the 'Bosh Soldier' should be Jake Paul's next opponent

Jake Paul's sixth fight, set for August 6, was unfortunately canceled due to his opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. being unable to make the designated weight. Rahman Jr. is a natural heavyweight and was expected to reach the cruiserweight division.

Now that the fight will no longer go ahead, there have been many suggestions and question marks surrounding the American's next opponent.

Probellum’s Head of Talent Relations Sam Jones has expressed his thoughts on the situation with Paul and has also offered his suggestion. While doing an interview with Express Sport, Jones said:

"I want to see him fight Tommy Fury, that's the fight that people want to see but also maybe a prospect from Matchroom, Johnny Fisher would be a good fight for him. Let's be honest, Johnny Fisher's only had 10 amateur fights, he's had five professional fights, it's not that far off. If he's going to box someone like Hasim Rahman Jr., then why not box someone like Johnny Fisher?”

Jones also added:

"Johnny Fisher knocks out Jake Paul in one round, but that’s not the point. I can assure you the whole of Essex will travel to that fight in America... Jake Paul said he would fight anyone in the Matchroom stable under ten fights. Anybody means heavyweights. I'm sure Johnny could agree to some sort of weight – not cruiserweight – but some sort of weight that Jake is comfortable at."

Johnny Fisher is well known by UK audiences through his famous phrase 'Bosh'. He has also been a productive asset to Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn as he's been able to sell many tickets to his fights, off of his own back.

The Romford-based heavyweight has a huge following and is highly respected by his English supporters. This would represent an even bigger fight than what Hasim Rahman Jr. would have due to Fisher having a slightly larger public profile.

Would Johnny Fisher be too big to fight Jake Paul?

The big problem that resulted in the cancelation of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. was that 'Gold Blooded' was a big natural heavyweight. Fisher, too, is a big heavyweight who would be expected to cut a lot of weight to reach the cruiserweight division.

To further this, it's no secret that 'The Romford Bull' loves his food, so he'd have to be extremely disciplined to reach the 200 lbs weight cap.

However, if the Brit can reach an acceptable limit or they can agree a more realistic weight, the matchup will be hugely intriguing. Fisher would be much bigger in the fight as he stands an extra inch taller than Rahman Jr., who is considered much bigger than the YouTube star.

