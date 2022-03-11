"His head big as hell" - Shakur Stevenson describes his first face-off against Oscar Valdez 

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez had their first ever face-off ahead of their highly anticipated super featherweight matchup. The pair squared up outside the MGM Grand in a very low-key affair.

Here's what Stevenson had to say about his first face-off with Oscar Valdez in an interview with FightHub TV. Stevenson joked about the size of his opponent's head as the reporters around him broke down laughing:

"I think it was overrated 'cause he got sunglasses on. I think he should take his sunglasses off so I can see his eyes. But I mean he got a big head, that's the main thing I took from it. His head is kinda big so Imma be punching on it all night. Nah his head big as hell."

Take a look at the interview:

Stevenson looked pretty relaxed and confident as he came face-to-face with his opponent. Ever since the fight was announced, Stevenson has been engaging in all kinds of trash-talk with Valdez. Valdez, on the other hand, has remained pretty quiet, saying that his boxing will do the talking for him.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @TRBoxing]

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson first face-off ahead of April 30th…@TRBoxing] Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson first face-off ahead of April 30th…[🎥 @TRBoxing]https://t.co/3y1D7p5T7m

Valdez is the reigning WBC Super Featherweight Champion. Stevenson is looking to dethrone him just as he did with Jamel Herring. Stevenson is finally getting all the big fights that he wants and will get to test himself against the division's finest. This way he can add some credibility to his title and continue to prove himself to the rest of the division.

Jamel Herring gives Shakur Stevenson some advice ahead of his fight against Oscar Valdez

Jamel Herring is now on excellent terms with Shakur Stevenson. The former champion spoke to Stevenson about his upcoming match and gave him some advice. In an interview with Dan Cannobio for 'Inside Boxing', Herring revealed what he said to Stevenson:

"But I told him, I said listen, at the end of the day, you need to bring the same intensity you brought in the ring when you fought me, with this fight. Coz it's not just a big fight in terms of you being Unified Champion. This is a fight that can now, as you wanted, to be placed for the pound-for-pound list. You need to stay focused."

Take a look at the interview:

Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio



I want to see how Stevenson reacts when hit with Valdez’s patented left hook — if he can even find him.



Love this fight! @JamelHerring says it’s Shakur Stevenson’s “timing and distance” that will give Oscar Valdez issues.I want to see how Stevenson reacts when hit with Valdez’s patented left hook — if he can even find him.Love this fight! .@JamelHerring says it’s Shakur Stevenson’s “timing and distance” that will give Oscar Valdez issues. I want to see how Stevenson reacts when hit with Valdez’s patented left hook — if he can even find him. Love this fight! https://t.co/dPjq5duOjC

Herring is helping guide potentially the next big champion in the super featherweight division. After so many years of being at the top, Herring knows a thing or two about performing in big fights. It will be interesting to see how Shakur Stevenson fares against Oscar Valdez.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win? Shakur Stevenson Oscar Valdez 0 votes so far