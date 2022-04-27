"To make her proud" - Shakur Stevenson reveals how his daughter motivates him ahead of his fight against Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson has revealed what motivates him to fight. The Newark native is set to battle Oscar Valdez on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In an interview with Boxing Social ahead of the bout, Stevenson spoke about how he wants to make his newborn daughter proud:

"I actually was motivated my last fight just by the fact that I had a baby on the way and when she came here I wanted to be a two-time world champion. So now that she's here I wanna unify the division and I wanna keep tryna make her proud. Coz when she get older she gonna realise how great her dad was. So I'm definitely motivated and I'm tryna put on a show for her."

Shakur Stevenson is looking to unify the Super Featherweight division. However, his promoter Bob Arum does not believe becoming the Undisputed Champion of the division will be beneficial for Stevenson. There are options if 'Sugar' beats the tough Mexican. Stevenson could move up in weight and try to become a multi-division champion.

Shakur Stevenson wants to make Oscar Valdez mentally quit

Shakur Stevenson is looking to make a statement against Oscar Valdez. The 24-year-old can back up his trash talk. Stevenson has proved that he has what it takes to dominate championship-level opposition. In his last fight, he dethroned veteran champion Jamel Herring in precisely that way.

In an interview with Top Rank Boxing, Stevenson spoke about what he thinks will happen in the fight:

"I'm not looking to have a tough fight with him. Like I'm not looking to go in there and let's go tit-for-tat, you hit me I hit you, let's see who the tougher fighter is. Nah I'm going in there to pick him apart, I'm going in there to mentally drain him. I don't think he has ever been in front of a fighter like me, like I think this is his first time being in there with somebody with my type of skills. And as the fight go on, I want him to mentally quit."

April 30 is the day of reckoning for Shakur Stevenson. Time will tell if the American can back up his trash talk again.

