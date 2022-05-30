"Everbody homeless" - Shakur Stevenson reacts to Rolly Romero suggesting people bet on him against Gervonta Davis

Shakur Stevenson recently mocked Rolly Romero for telling everyone to bet their house on him beating Gervonta Davis. In the build-up to the fight, the Las Vegas native was extremely confident in his ability to knock 'Tank' out. In one video, he asked people to take out a loan and bet on him:

"Man bet your house, we all get rich together man. Imma tell you like this man, man bet your house, man f**k it, go take out a loan, bet all your money man. Rolly get rich, ya'll get rich, we all get rich. Bet your f****ng house on Rolly, okay?"

Shakur Stevenson responded to the video in a tweet, saying:

"Everybody homeless fw bruh"

Rolly's trash talk and predictions backfired on him in the sixth round when a left hook landed flush on his face and knocked him down. The Las Vegas native was unable to regain his balance and the referee called a stop to the contest. Following the fight, Romero was mercilessly trolled on social media by boxers and fans alike. However, he remains confident that he won every round of the fight.

Rolly Romero demands a rematch against Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero demands a rematch against Gervonta Davis. The Las Vegas native believes he won every round of the fight and that 'Tank' got lucky with his shot. This was the argument he presented while demanding a rematch against the champ. Here's what he had to say during the post-fight press conference:

"I won every moment of that fight, I exposed him and we need to run that s*** back. I want Gervonta Davis again, I was winning that f****** fight and I just got hit with a clean shot."

'Tank' was elated following his knockout win against Romero. He climbed the ropes of the ring and shouted at the top of his voice to silence the doubters who believed Romero would beat Davis.

