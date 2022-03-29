"I hope Tank beat the hell out of him" - Shakur Stevenson wants Gervonta Davis to beat Rolly Romero

Shakur Stevenson is hoping that Gervonta Davis defeats Rolly Romero on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Stevenson believes Tank will be too good for Romero and would like to see him punish 'Rolly':

"I think that Tank knocks him out, I think he's gonna stop him with a body shot, I pray it's a body shot, I don't like Rolly. I hope Tank beat the hell out of him. I would like it to be late [stoppage], I want him to feel punished throughout the fight but if it's early I wouldn't be surprised."

Stevenson dislikes Romero because of his trash talk and thinks the man from Las Vegas talks a strong game without backing it up in the ring:

"When people put on a front and they act like somebody they not, I don't really like it. I feel like Rolly is one of them dudes who really can't fight, he's not that good of a fighter. But he talks like he's an A plus level fighter. If you hear him talk you would think that he was Floyd Mayweather and he's not, so I don't respect it. I don't agree with nothing that he say, I think that he's a s*** fighter."

Shakur Stevenson's next fight

Shakur Stevenson is scheduled to fight Oscar Valdez on April 30 in a unification bout. The WBA and WBC Super Featherweight Championships are on the line and the contest will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Both boxers are undefeated and are coming off impressive victories. Stevenson claimed the ninth knockout and seventeenth win of his career against Jamel Herring back in 2021. Valdez defeated the previously undefeated Robson Conceicao via a 12-round unanimous decision to move to 30-0.

'Fearless' is expecting a tough fight against Valdez and rates the Mexican as a fighter.

Here's what Stevenson had to say about his next opponent in an interview with Behind The Gloves:

It remains to be seen if Stevenson can beat Valdez and add the WBC belt to his collection. At only 24, the American is regarded as one of the best young talents in boxing and he now has an opportunity to showcase his potential against a great opponent.

