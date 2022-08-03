"Eagerly awaiting his return" - Bob Arum says Teofimo Lopez is looking great in training

Teofimo Lopez returns to the ring on August 13th against Pedro Campa. This is the former Unified Lightweight Champion's first fight at 140lbs. He is looking to become champion in the 140-pound division as well when he fights Campa at the Resorts World Las Vegas Event Center in Las Vegas.

'The Takeover' last fought in November last year against George Kambosos Jr.

Since then, he has been recovering from injuries he sustained before and during the match, as well as transitioning to 140lbs. Ahead of his highly awaited debut at welterweight, promoter Bob Arum shared his excitement to see 'The Takeover' back in action:

"Teofimo Lopez is looking great in training camp. He will be coming back home to Vegas early next week…. Eagerly awaiting his return to the ring on August 13 against Pedro Campa at Resorts World."

Teofimo Lopez suffered a shocking defeat to George Kambosos Jr. last year and went down a spiral following the fight, posting concerning tweets with no explanation. He has bounced back since then, going relatively quiet on social media and focusing on his training.

In his latest training video, 'The Takeover' looks much bigger and stronger ahead of his welterweight debut.

Take a look at the tweet by Bob Arum:

Teofimo Lopez sends out a message saying he's grateful to God

Teofimo Lopez was in a very bad place following his loss to George Kambosos Jr. He received a lot of hateful comments as fans began questioning his ability as a fighter. However, he bounced back from and is now in a much better place mentally and physically.

He tweeted out thanking God for helping him bounce back:

"Gotta thank God for this one, Gave me heart & Wisdom! Helped me dodge the grave, helped me dodge the system."

Fans are excited to see Lopez back in a healthy mindset and can't wait to see him fight at welterweight. 'The Takeover' has one-punch knockout power and was feared in the lightweight division because of his unnatural power at lightweight. Usually, when boxers move up in weight, their punches get stronger since they have more weight behind them.

If Lopez is able to transfer the same power in the welterweight division, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Take a look at the tweet by Lopez:

Teofimo Lopez @TeofimoLopez Gotta thank God for this one, Gave me heart & Wisdom! Helped me dodge the grave, helped me dodge the system. 🕊



Tengo que dar gracias a Dios por esto, ¡me dio corazón y sabiduría! Me ayudó a esquivar la tumba, me ayudó a esquivar el sistema. 🕊 Gotta thank God for this one, Gave me heart & Wisdom! Helped me dodge the grave, helped me dodge the system. 🕊Tengo que dar gracias a Dios por esto, ¡me dio corazón y sabiduría! Me ayudó a esquivar la tumba, me ayudó a esquivar el sistema. 🕊 https://t.co/7Gsp0YCrWP

