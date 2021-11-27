Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos: Date, time, streaming information

Teofimo Lopez will put his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight championship belts on the line against fellow unbeaten star George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday at the Hulu Theater in New York.

After multiple postponements, the unified 135-pound title bout will be organized by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport. Lopez holds a 16-0 record in his professional boxing career, while Kambosos is 19-0.

The co-main event of the night will pit Azinga Fuzile against Kenichi Ogawa in a showdown for the vacant super featherweight championship (130 pounds).

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos - Timings

Here are the timings for the Lopez vs. Kambosos fight card in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Indian subcontinent.

United States

The main card is slated to begin at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on Saturday, November 27 in the United States. The main event ringwalks are expected to begin at 11 pm ET/ 8 pm PT. These timings are subject to change due to the length of undercard bouts.

United Kingdom

The main card is slated to begin at 1 am GMT/ 2 am BST on Sunday, November 28 in the United Kingdom. The main event will begin at 4 am GMT/ 5 am BST.

India

The pay-per-view main card is slated to begin at 6:30 am IST on Sunday, November 28 in India. The main event will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Below you will find the titles on the line and weight classes for fights this weekend:

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos - Streaming

The full card is available for exclusive streaming on the DAZN OTT platform. The fight card is not available on a pay-per-view basis. The subscription cost is $19.99 per month for the US audience and £7.99 per month for the UK audience.

Live tickets are available for the event as well. The Hulu Theater has a 5600 spectator capacity. Ticket prices start from as low as $41 to as high as $1025 USD.

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos - Full Card

The fighters competing on this weekend's high-profile boxing card are listed below.

Lightweight: Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos - Main Event

Super Featherweight: Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa - Co-main Event

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Azinga Fuzile 129.6; Kenichi Ogawa 129.8. They fight tomorrow for the vacant IBF 130-pound title in chief support to Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos Azinga Fuzile 129.6; Kenichi Ogawa 129.8. They fight tomorrow for the vacant IBF 130-pound title in chief support to Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos https://t.co/1h8FJSoRHU

Featherweight: Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo

Middleweight: Andreas Katzourakis vs. Wendy Toussaint

Heavyweight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Craig Lewis

Super Bantamweight: Ramala Ali vs. Isela Vera

Flyweight: Christina Cruz vs. Marygreen Vellinga Hinz

Edited by Joshua Broom