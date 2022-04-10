"Don't step in the ring" - Timothy Bradley tells Teofimo Lopez to get his house in order

Teofimo Lopez has got a lot of people worried about his mental state. The former Unified Lightweight Champion of the world does not seem to be in a healthy mindset currently. In a recent interview with Fighthype.com, former professional boxer Timothy Bradley spoke about what 'The Takeover' needs to do before stepping into the ring again:

"And if you're not then don't step foot in the ring, don't waste your time. Honestly, because it's gonna show up in the ring. So he's staying away right now I think he may have a fight day coming up. I think he has an injury, I saw him recently, he does have an injury. Everything happens for a reason, that's what I believe. Everything happens for a reason, sometimes we can be the cause for that too."

He also said that 'The Takeover' would have to get his house in order before he can step into the ring. According to Bradley, Lopez injured his hand and is currently resting.

'The Takeover' last fought in November last year in his first defense of his titles. The former Unified Lightweight Champion of the world took on George Kambosos Jr. at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

'Ferocious' brought the fight to Lopez and knocked him down and secured a decision victory. Ever since his loss to Kambosos, Teofimo Lopez has not been the same.

Teofimo Lopez gives his predictions for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Teofimo Lopez recently gave his views on Canelo's next fight. Canelo Alvarez will take on Dmitry Bivol next on May 7th with the WBA Light-Heavyweight title on the line. In an interview with FightHubTV, Lopez spoke about why Bivol is the perfect opponent for Canelo:

"From the fights I've seen him, tricky dude but he's very solid, very tight and Canelo likes guys like that. He can pick 'em off, like you could really pick 'em off. I mean he did it with Calllum Smith, even though Callum Smith was tall, he was boxed up like this to the point where Canelo just went around, clipped him, brought him down. So it's all about how they box man but it's a fight made for Canelo."

Lopez believes that Bivol is a fighter that fits Canelo's fighting style perfectly. It will be interesting to see how Canelo performs against his taller and heavier opponent.

