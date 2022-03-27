"Deal with the rough house tactics"- Timothy Bradley reveals how Gervonta Davis can be beaten

Timothy Bradley recently discussed how Gervonta Davis could be beaten ahead of his 27th pro fight against Rolando Romero on May 28th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Despite Davis walking into the fight as a massive favorite, the lightweight looked vulnerable in his last fight which might help Romero's chances of landing an upset.

After watching Gervonta Davis' last outing against Isaac Cruz, many have offered their take on how to beat Davis, including Timothy Bradley. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the former welterweight star suggested that 'Tank' is beatable:

"It's going to be tough for Rolly, you know? And you read, I said somebody who has the discipline to be able to tame this beast and deal with the rough house tactics and so on and so forth that he can be beaten. So, not without a fight, because he's gonna fight, there's no doubt about it."

Watch Timothy Bradley's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Rolando Romero reveals why Floyd Mayweather promoted Gervonta Davis more than him

Rolando Romero has opened up on why Floyd Mayweather has chosen to promote his upcoming opponent Gervonta Davis more than him.

Floyd Mayweather has successfully managed to transition from being a fighter to being a promoter over the years. In the process, he has also managed to stack up a great roster of fighters, which includes the likes of Romero and Davis.

However, some have argued that 'Money' hasn't treated Rolando Romero fairly and is focusing too much on 'Tank'. During a recent appearance on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, 'Rolly' suggested that the only reason for that was the fact that Davis is more popular than him.

Giving a straight forward response to the speculation, Rolando Romero said:

“I have 14 fights right now, you know. He has twice as many fights as me. It’s only logical that he would be more popular than me. It has nothing to do with any of that stuff.”

Watch the full episode of the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer below:

Edited by John Cunningham