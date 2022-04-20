"2022 is my year!" Tommy Fury prepared for biggest test of his career at Wembley Stadium

Tommy Fury is confident heading into the biggest test of his career this weekend.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since August 2021, a month that saw him record a victory over Anthony Taylor. The win earned him a shot at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at a Showtime pay-per-view main event in December.

Unfortunately for Fury, he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a broken rib just weeks away from the contest. In his place, Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley, thus continuing his ascent into stardom. Following the bout, 'The Problem Child' swore off fighting Fury.

After his 2021 didn't go the way he wanted, 'TNT' is now set to return this weekend on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. The light-heavyweight is set to face fellow up-and-comer Daniel Bocianski in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Despite the long layoff and good competition, Fury is confident heading into the bout. Speaking about the fight with Bocianski at today's opening workout, the 22-year-old said:

"No, definitely not [it doesn't get better than fighting at Wembley Stadium]. This is the biggest stage that you could ever dream to be on. Last year was a lot of setbacks, but I've left that in 2021. 2022 is my year, and I'm going to kick it off with a bang."

Watch Tommy Fury discuss his fight this weekend below:

Tommy Fury still wants to fight Jake Paul

Despite having a big test this weekend, Tommy Fury is still being talked about as a potential opponent by Jake Paul

'The Problem Child' has stated that he's looking to return in August. Despite talk of Paul facing off against former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, 'TNT' remains one of the frontrunners to face the YouTuber if he wins this weekend.

Furthermore, Paul himself noted that Fury is on the shortlist for possible next opponents. When asked about fighting the American next, Fury noted that he's not looking past his next opponent in an interview with Boxing Social.

However, Fury also opined that the fight is still there as an option. He said:

"That fight's always going to be there in my opinion, but as far as me thinking about that fight, not at all. My mind is fixated on Saturday night and coming through my opponent in amazing fashion. Whatever comes next, comes next. Jake Paul can't keep my name out of his mouth for some reason. One minute he's not interested in the fight then I'm a potential opponent."

Catch the full interview below:

