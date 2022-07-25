Former WBC cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew recently shared his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez and the improvements that need to be seen in the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy.

In an interview with Ade Oladipo for The DAZN Boxing Show, Bellew stated:

"You know Alvarez, really, he must do better. Whether that's the matches that he's making, whether it's the - You want to set the standard so high, you've got to maintain it and stay there."

He added that while improvements still had to be made, it didn't mean he felt Alvarez had dropped from the pound-for-pound rankings:

"He's amazing, he's still up there pound-for-pound, but there's some things that he has to do better. If he's on his A-game on that night against Bivol I think he beats him, and he wasn't on his A-game, so he has to do better."

Bellew and Oladipo also discussed how boxing fans are getting cheated from witnessing some of the best fights is because promotors and broadcasting organizations are not doing all they can to work with each other. Bellew cited ego as a big issue when it came to negotiations, and that is why some big matchups that fighters and fans alike would like to see don't happen.

Watch the full interview here:

Tony Bellew believes Canelo Alvarez will beat Dmitry Bivol in the rematch

When sitting down with Ade Oladipo for The DAZN Boxing Show, Tony Bellew discussed his opinion on a Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch.

He stated that he didn't believe Canelo Alvarez needed to try to reclaim the loss from Bivol in order to complete his legacy and make it to the Hall of Fame, but thinks Alvarez will still want the fight anyway. Bellew, like many, believes the rematch will be for Alvarez to prove to himself that he is able to overcome this challenge he was faced with.

Bellew stated:

"I actually do think he'll beat Bivol in a rematch. Seeing the stars he's overcome, seeing the different sizes of people he's overcome - I just actually think he had an off night, and even great fighters have off nights."

Watch the clip here:

