UFC veteran Daniel Cormier explains why Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 is still doable

Daniel Cormier sat down with Ryan Clark on their podcast DC & RC recently to discuss Canelo Alvarez vs. 'GGG' 3.

The two entered their segment called 'Tap In or Tap Out', in which the pair discuss the likelihood of upcoming fight match-ups and if they are interested. DC 'tapped out' of a Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol rematch, but 'tapped in' for a third match with Gennadiy Golovkin.

'DC' said this about the Bivol rematch:

"Eveybody knew this fight with Bivol was a very difficult fight. Fighting bigger men in the way you fight smaller men cost him."

When discussing a third showdown with Golovkin, DC said that Canelo remains a big star regardless of winning or losing:

"He can still do the 'Triple G' trilogy because with some guys it does not matter if they win or lose once, and Canelo is one of those guys."

Despite his input, it seems likely that Bivol and Canelo will meet again, either at light heavyweight or down at Canelo's usual super middleweight.

Watch the full podcast episode here:

What's next for Canelo Alvarez?

After his loss to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez has called for a rematch. It is within his contract to be granted an immediate rematch. It seems as though it is the fight to make at the moment, despite Daniel Cormier's input.

Matchroom Boxing promotor Eddie Hearn also believes it's the moneymaker currently. Therefore, it seems likely fight fans will get to see another barnburner between the two.

Canelo has recently said he wants a superfight with Unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk, who is currently training for a fight with Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian champion also expressed an interest in the matchup. However, after seeing the fight between Dmitry and Canelo, fans might expect a similar result if there was ever to be a match between Alvarez and Usyk.

A fight with Usyk now seems very unlikely in the near future. At the moment, the most likely matchup next for Canelo is either Bivol or 'GGG'. Following his loss to Bivol, Canelo posted:

His caption states:

"Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but always with your head held high."

