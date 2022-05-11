Daniel Cormier wants Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the title, suggests Dustin Poirier fight to not "screw" with Beneil Dariush

Former multi-weight champion Daniel Cormier believes that Charles Oliveira should face Islam Makhachev for the vacant title. In backing this matchup, 'DC' then suggested that Dustin Poirer should fight Beneil Dariush, with the winner facing the victor of Oliveira vs. Makhachev.

'Do Bronx', who was stripped of the belt after missing weight at UFC 274, secured No.1 contender status after submitting Justin Gaethje in the first round.

Oliveira's win was bittersweet because despite the victory, he wasn't fighting for the belt. The win extended the Brazilian's records for the most submission victories (16) and most finishes (19) in UFC history.

Speaking on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier gave his thoughts on the precarious position that the lightweight division finds itself in.

"You make Charles versus Islam right away. I think that because Beneil's injured, you go right away with the fight between Islam and Charles Oliveira, in Abu Dhabi in October. There's a fight already scheduled for Abu Dhabi in October, you take those two over there and let them figure out who's the greatest lightweight in the world. Charles is the number one lightweight in the world right now after last week and what he's done, but for so long people have been saying it's Islam Makhachev. Let's match it up."

Co-host Ryan Clark then highlighted Makhachev's biggest career win was over Dan Hooker, who now finds himself outside the lightweight top 10. 'RC' wondered why that puts him in a better position to fight Charles Oliveira over someone like Dustin Poirier.

Daniel Cormier replied:

"Listen listen, the eye test doesn't lie... I'm watching Makhachev and I can tell, look what I got, I got Charles versus Islam for the title, Charles as the number one contender, Islam as the number two contender, but I'm not gonna screw Beneil Dariush. I'm giving Beniel Dariush Dustin Poirier. I'm giving him a chance to fight a former interim champion and then solely put himself in line as number one contender if he beats Poirier."

Dariush is on a seven-fight win streak in the UFC and finds himself as the No.6-ranked lightweight. A fight between himself and No.2-ranked Dustin Poirier would likely mean the victor is in contention for the next shot at the lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor after UFC 274 win

Charles Oliveira called out Conor McGregor after his victory over Justin Gaethje. During his post-fight interview inside the octagon, the former champion admitted his desire to fight the 'Notorious' Irishman, who is expected to return to action later this year.

McGregor was quick to respond to 'Do Bronx' on social media. In a now-deleted tweet, the former two-divison champion wrote:

"I'm not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I'd love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I'm unbeaten against Brazil. All Ko's. I've some thinking to do"

Despite McGregor admitting that he isn't interested in dropping down to lightweight, it certainly isn't a fight to rule out.

Should the matchup come to fruition, it will be the first time the two men have met inside the octagon and McGregor's third time fighting for the lightweight title.

