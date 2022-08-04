Troy Williamson eager to face Josh Kelly 'before the end of the year' for a north-east derby in Newcastle for huge fight in British boxing

Sunderland boxing star Josh Kelly made his second appearance since returning to the squared circle on Saturday night. The Brit faced Lucas Bastida in a 10-round clash.

The Argentine turned up to make it a difficult night's work for 'Pretty Boy'. Nonetheless, the skilled former Olympian showed his class and secured a unanimous decision victory. The winner of the night also won the vacant WBO International Super-Welterweight Title.

In attendance at the boxing event was north-east rival Troy Williamson, who spoke to iFL TV about Kelly's performance. While the Newcastle man is keen to face 'PBK', he was not entertained by the performance that was on display, as he said:

"Quite boring if I'm completely honest. I spent most of the time on my phone, honestly, I spent most of the time on my phone. I was looking up, having a glance, but nothing stood out and nothing impressed me tonight... I want the fight. From what he's been saying, he wants the fight [so] it's down to him and his team to make it happen because me and my team are ready and I'm ready to make it happen whenever he's ready. I want him before the end of the year."

Williamson then added:

"Doesn't matter where it happens, it's a massive fight for British boxing, but it's even [more] massive for the north-east We're two north-east lads, it's a big massive north-east derby, so let's bring it up north. Let's have it in Newcastle."

Watch Williamson's full interview here:

With tensions continuing to build between the Sunderland man and the Newcastle man, a huge British boxing showdown seems to be on the cards for this year.

Kelly has now had his comeback fights to shake off his ring rust and is in the perfect position to take on the IBF European Super-Welterweight champion. However, Williamson was not impressed by his potential opponent's performance against Lucas Bastida.

During the interview with iFL TV, Williamson was asked if he witnessed anything from Kelly that would trouble or worry him, to which he replied:

"Nah, definitely not. If I'm honest, I think he's lost a little bit of speed and a little bit of timing and reflexes, but he's probably still quicker than me."

