Tyson Fury demands £500 million to come out of retirement to face winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Tyson Fury has now named his price to draw him out of retirement to fight the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua.

'The Gypsy King' retired from the sport of boxing following a knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April 2022. However, almost instantly after his retirement, there were rumors that Fury would return. The 33-year-old didn't help matters when he announced he'd fight Francis Ngannou in the future.

However, his possible showdown with the UFC heavyweight champion has been overshadowed by another fight. This August, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to collide in a rematch of their September 2021 thriller. Their first encounter ended with 'The Cat' walking out as the heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury has been constantly rumored to fight the winner of the rematch. Now, he's given an indicator that he's open to a return. However, he won't make a comeback fight unless he's getting a big payday.

TalkSport's Michael Benson reported on Twitter that Fury is asking for half a billion dollars to return to the ring. According to the boxing journalist, the WBC heavyweight champion stated:

"What you've gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him."

See Michael Benson's tweet about Tyson Fury's return below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has claimed that he wants £500million to come out of retirement and fight Oleksandr Usyk, if he beats Anthony Joshua again: "What you've gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him." [ @talkSPORT Tyson Fury has claimed that he wants £500million to come out of retirement and fight Oleksandr Usyk, if he beats Anthony Joshua again: "What you've gotta do is go and get half a billi, and then the Gypsy King will come out and solve all his problems for him." [@talkSPORT]

Tyson Fury offers to help train Anthony Joshua for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury believes that Anthony Joshua will no doubt lose to Oleksandr Usyk unless he helps him.

Last September, 'AJ' was thoroughly outboxed en route to a wide unanimous decision defeat on his home soil. He immediately activated his rematch clause to re-run the bout. However, he's made some changes to his team.

Joshua decided to leave his longtime trainer Rob McCraken and has linked up with accomplished coach Robert Garcia. However, Fury doesn't think it'll make much of a difference.

In an interview with The Lowdown, the 33-year-old offered his help as a trainer to assist Joshua. During the interview, Fury stated:

"Unless Anthony Joshua gets his a** and lets me train him for this fight, Robert Garcia and ten men like him will not make him beat Usyk. One, they don't know him. Two, they don't know what he's got in his engine. Three, he's not a little Mexican who can go toe-to-toe with someone for 15 rounds."

Watch Fury's interview on the Unibet Lowdown below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far