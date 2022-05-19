"Too many we had last night" - Tyson Fury and his father go for a hungover run

In a tweet reported by Michael Benson, Tyson Fury posted a collection of videos to his Instagram story vlogging his morning run with his father after a heavy night of drinking.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion's father stated:

"Too many we had last night."

Tyson agreed it was strong beer they'd been drinking, to which John Fury added:

"Strong beer. Strongest I've had."

Despite the strong beer, the pair still got up and went for a run together, enjoying the morning weather and sporting their 'Gypsy King' and 'Team Fury' t-shirts.

Fury also recently shared another vlog of him and his father getting morning espresso before running shirtless through the streets and down along the water while vacationing in France. Fury ended that video showing off his father's shadowboxing in a courtyard.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Tyson Fury and John Fury out for a run this morning after a heavy night last night…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury

Watch the vlog of Fury and his father shadowboxing here:

The retired life of Tyson Fury

Fans of Tyson Fury are curious as to whether or not the champion is truly planning to stay retired. There were talks of him possibly having a match with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in a fight that would incorporate blended rules from each sport, but there has been no update on that since Fury announced his retirement.

It was also reported that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has recently been in contact with Fury. He did not disclose details of what they discussed, and stated that they would be in contact in the future as well. This has led fans to believe that perhaps Fury is not yet done with boxing.

The WBC President stated:

"We spoke and we're going to be speaking in the near future. We will give him the time he needs."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has now stated that they will not push Tyson Fury for a decision on whether he is retiring and vacating his WBC heavyweight world title: "We spoke and we're going to be speaking in the near future. We will give him the time he needs." [ @SkySports

Tyson Fury has since then been adamant to anyone that asks that he is done with boxing. Until his heavyweight title is vacated, fight fans just can't be sure. So far, retirement has included Fury vacationing in Southern France with his family and enjoying time with his wife, Paris.

He posted this video of him dancing and singing to Instagram while vacationing:

