Tyson Fury reacts to Anthony Joshua's shocking confrontation with a group of students

Tyson Fury has chimed in on Anthony Joshua's confrontation with students who heckled him about ducking a fight with 'The Gypsy King'. Joshua's outburst followed abuse about avoiding a fight with Tyson Fury, and he was filmed warning the students to 'watch their mouths.' Joshua stated:

"Remember you're running your mouth because when I start cracking your glass jaws, none of you will like it."

Anthony Joshua is currently training for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but fans still have something to say about never getting the chance to see Joshua and Fury fight. The clip is short, but captures the stiff scolding Joshua handed out in response to the heckling.

Tyson Fury took to Twitter to voice his reaction, and stated:

"I have this effect on the best of them."

The recently retired champion has always been a top-notch trash-talker with an unbeaten record to back it up.

Some might wonder if Joshua's response took it a step too far. Regardless, 'The Gypsy King' doesn't seem to surprised by his impact on other fighters.

See Fury's reaction tweet here:

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury I have this effect on the best of them. I have this effect on the best of them. https://t.co/zY5qNAk74A

Watch the video of Anthony Joshua addressing the students here:

Tyson Fury enjoying retirement

Since announcing retirement, 'The Gypsy King' has been living a life of relaxation and luxury, perhaps too much.

From morning coffee with his father in France, to running shirtless through the streets and along the pier, to shadowboxing in the park, Fury is relishing retirement, but that doesn't mean he's free from trouble. Recently, while vacationing, Fury was caught kicking a taxi cab that refused to give him a ride.

The trouble started with one too many drinks between Fury and his father. Fury was seen to be having trouble walking and swaying on his feet, in real danger of falling over. The cab driver was caught on tape speaking with Fury and his family before ultimately deciding to drive away, which spurred Fury into action. He was seen trying to run after the cab, but was satisfied with a kick of the bumper.

The next morning, Fury took to his Instagram story to explain that it was a night of too many drinks.

See the video of Fury kicking the cab below:

Edited by John Cunningham