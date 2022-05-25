"Too big and too strong" - Frank Warren reveals why Tyson Fury is too much for Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk to handle

Tyson Fury made it clear that he was eyeing retirement following his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte earlier this year. However, the rumor mill suggests that 'The Gypsy King' is waiting to see who emerges victorious in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch before making a decision on his future.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, believes the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion is far superior to both Usyk and Joshua. In an interview with SecondsOut, Warren said:

"No I've gotta be honest with you, I mean obviously I'm biased but I think he's the best heavyweight in the world by far. I'd like to see him fight Joshua just to prove egotistically why I feel he's the better fighter and I also feel you know if he fights Usyk, again he will show that. You know, they're very similar in their styles but he's much bigger and he's much stronger... I think Tyson would be too big and too strong for him."

Before and after his successful title defense against Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury reiterated that he has no desire to compete in professional boxing anymore.

However, many close to the English heavyweight, including his father John Fury and his wife Paris Fury, believe he will return to the ring if a fight for undisputed gold against Joshua presents itself.

John Fury, in particular, has called "Bullsh*t" on Fury's retirement claims, adding that his son is "mad as a box of frogs" before labeling him "the biggest wind-up merchant in the world" in an interview with talkSPORT, per Michael Benson.

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury is in his prime, doesn't recommend retirement

Frank Warren clearly doesn't want Tyson Fury to retire. The owner of Queensberry Promotions believes that 'The Gypsy King' is currently at the height of his powers and doesn't want to see him hang up the gloves, just to return a few years later.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Warren said:

"Yeah if Tyson wants to fight, he'll make that decision in his own good time. If he doesn't, he doesn't, he's going out on a high we'll just see. If he wants to fight, he'll fight when he's ready, if he doesn't want to fight, then you know we've seen the last of a great fighter but I just feel he's still got a lot to give."

He added:

"What I wouldn't want him to do is retire now and come back in a couple years because I think he's just coming to his peak now. I think in taking time out, he will lose that."

Tyson Fury is currently 33 years old. The Mancunian's record stands at 32-0-1, comprising 23 knockouts.

If he does retire from professional boxing, Fury has left the door open for a potential crossover bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and he could go the way of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in pursuing lucrative exhibition bouts.

