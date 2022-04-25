Francis Ngannou opens as massive underdog for potential Tyson Fury fight 

Francis Ngannou has opened up as the underdog in a potential super-fight with Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King', on the back of his highlight reel KO of Dillion Whyte, brought 'The Predator' out in one of his post-fight interviews and teased a fight between the two champions.

'The Gypsy King' spent much of the build-up to his fight with Dillion Whyte claiming this would likely be the last time fans saw him in a boxing ring. With an undefeated career and a remarkable return after battles with mental health and addiction, Tyson Fury's career has been nothing short of impressive.

Despite being known for his devastating KO power, it is no surprise Ngannou opens as a massive underdog. Fury, who sports a professional record of 34-0-1, has successfully beaten boxers such as Deontay Wilder who, like Ngannou, are known for their striking power.

Speaking to ESPN, Tyson Fury grabbed the UFC heavyweight champion during his interview and teased fans about a potential dreamfight between the two:

"I'm the boxing heavyweight champion, he's the UFC heavyweight champion."

Francis Ngannou added:

"We're gonna find out who is the baddest motherf****r on the planet!"

Francis Ngannou, who has never had a professional boxing bout, revealed that the the two men would use MMA gloves and a hybrid mix of boxing and MMA rules. In a professional sense, it does seem this was Tyson Fury's last boxing appearance, but it won't be the last time fans see him in a fight.

Watch the full interview with Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou here:

Francis Ngannou and his UFC contract

Ngannou has publicly stated his displeasure with the UFC and his contract negotiations with Dana White. The heavyweight champion is still yet to agree to a new contract because of one stipulation. Ngannou wants to be allowed to box.

'The Predator', who is recovering from knee surgery following his title defense and victory over Ciryl Gane in January 2022, believes he is worth more than he currently earns and is well within his rights to make demands.

Ngannou's current contract ends with the UFC in 2022. The knee surgery will likely keep the Cameroonian out of action until next year, meaning he must sign a new contract in order to fight again. 'The Predator' and 'The Gypsy King's latest interview suggests that the two men have already agreed to a fight.

Fans of the two fighters will now be hoping Ngannou can reach an agreement with the UFC which will allow will them to see the two heavyweights make history.

