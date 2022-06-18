"We will make him a huge offer"- Eddie Hearn discusses timeline to approach Gervonta Davis

Eddie Hearn has made it very clear that he wants to sign Gervonta Davis as soon as possible. The Matchroom promoter has already approached 'Tank' and is awaiting confirmation that Davis is no longer signed to Mayweather promotions.

Davis last fought against Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, retaining his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship with a seventh-round stoppage victory.

In a highly competitive bout, Davis landed a devastating left hook that sent Romero into the ropes. 'Rolly' beat the count but was unable to fully recover and the referee decided to stop the fight.

Watch Davis knockout Romero:

Here's what Eddie Hearn said in a recent interview with Fight Hype:

"We had a legal letter from Leonard Ellerbe and Mayweather promotions telling us to ultimately stop mentioning Gervonta Davis... I presume that means he's still under contract to Mayweather promotions. I also saw Tank say that was his last fight... If any opportunity comes to talk to him and he's not under a promotional contract, we will make him a huge offer."

Watch the full interview with Eddie Hearn:

'Tank' is widely considered one of boxing's hottest young talents. It remains to be seen if Hearn can add another superstar to his stable alongside the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn explains what he could offer Gervonta Davis

Hearn continued in the interview by claiming Davis would be better off financially by signing with Matchroom and fighting on DAZN. Notably claiming how 'Tank' would earn more money from pay-per-view bouts when compared to Mayweather promotions.

"With a pay-per-view fighter, the model we use is we let those fighters own the pot of money and we work for them. That's probably not the model they use. Tank will be looking at these stadiums that he's filling and looking at the pay-per-view numbers going 'Who get's what here?'. With our bigger stars, whether that's Canelo or AJ, you own everything and we work for you."

Canelo signed a two-fight deal with DAZN. He is scheduled to face Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy fight in September after losing to Dmitry Bivol in May. Likewise, Joshua recently signed a long-term contract with DAZN and has also become a shareholder in the company.

As such, DAZN is becoming a lucrative proposition for many fighters and Hearn might be able to further boost Davis' star power.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far