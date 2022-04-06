"The weights are sorted" - Chris Eubank Jr.'s promoter talks Kell Brook fight

Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr.'s respective promotional teams have been in conversation regarding a fight between the two British fighters.

Kell Brook is coming off a TKO victory over Amir Khan, his longtime rival. Following the bout, many expected both Brook and Khan to retire. However, a fight between the winner and Eubank Jr. is being pushed by many in the boxing world.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Eubank's promoter, Kalle Sauerland said that the two teams have agreed on a weight category for a potential fight.

"The weights are solved. The weights are sorted. The rehydrations are sorted. But, obviously, there's a couple of other factors to putting on a big fight - two big names - so, we're down to that part now, which I don't think I need to spell out to you... now we get to the nitty-gritty of numbers."

Brook is generally considered to be a welterweight whereas Eubank Jr. fights at middleweight and super middleweight. The proposed match-up would require a weight compromise on the part of one or both fighters.

Eubank Jr. is the son of Chris Eubank, a former Middleweight World Champion. He currently has a record of 32-2-0 with 23 knockouts. In February, he won a unanimous decision victory over Liam Williams.

Watch the interview with Eubank's promoter here:

Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan

Kell Brook made his professional debut in 2004. He has a record of 40-3-0 and was undefeated until he was knocked out by Gennadiy Golovkin in his 37th fight. His only other losses have been to Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Amir Khan, also of the United Kingdom, has held WBA, WBC, The Ring, Commonwealth, and IBF titles. He has a record of 34-6-0 with wins over Paulie Malignaggi, Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, and Devon Alexander. Prior to his bout with Brook, he lost bouts to Crawford, Canelo Alveraz, Danny Garcia, Lamont Peterson, and Breidis Prescott.

Though a fight between Brook and Khan was long anticipated, it did not materialize until this year. In February, the boxers met in Manchester, where Brook stopped Khan in the sixth round. Khan is now expected to retire from the ring.

Edited by John Cunningham