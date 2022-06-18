What is DDG's real name?

DDG, also known as 'PontiacMadeDDG' is an American Rapper and Youtuber, who used the intials of his name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. to get DDG.

The moniker ‘PontiacMadeDDG’ is based upon his roots. Granberry was born in Pontiac, Michigan, and attended high school in the area. The high school graduate remained in Central University Michigan and left the city after his YouTube channel began to flourish. Granberry then moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue his dreams of becoming a full-time YouTuber and rapper.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. has since had a successful YouTube career. His vlog channel has garnered 2.85 million subscribers on the platform. The online personality has however stopped consistently producing YouTube videos to focus on his music career.

As a musician, he has a RIAA Gold single through a track titled Arguments. The single Moonwalking in Calabasas has achieved RIAA Platinum certification.

DDG has now posted a video on YouTube announcing his next fight against another rapper, PnB Rock. In the video, the vlogger talked about his journey with boxing and why he has been so hesitant to have future fights in the sport.

The online personality said:

"When I first did boxing, it was like I just wanted to be done. I used to box when I was 9 years old till I was 13 years old. Because it started mentally bugging me when I started losing. I was undefeated in boxing, I was 7-0 then I lost my first fight and then afer that I started losing and I started getting injured and then I motherrf****ing injured my shoulder. And all this other other bullsh**. Then im like im going to stop and start focusing on something else."

DDG will fight PnB Rock at the next Social Gloves event

The YouTuber-rapper claimed that he would only get in the ring again if it was against another name from the music industry. As such, a bout with fellow rapper PnB Rock has come about, although he has no prior boxing experience.

PnB Rock is 6 years older than his opponent. PnB does, however, have a greater deal of commercial success as a musician. The track Cross Me which also includes Ed Sheeran and Chance The Rapper was certified 3x Platinum by ARIA.

In his first boxing fight, Darryl Dwayne Granberry faced TikToker and musician Nate Wyatt.The bout lasted all five rounds, and the YouTuber was victorious via unanimous decision. The fight took place on Social Gloves 1 - YouTube vs. TikTok. Wyatt was a part of ‘The Hype House’ that included famous influencers like Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson and Addison Rae.

Another rapper will be on the card for the event, as Blueface will go up against former NBA star Nick Young. The card is headlined by YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib.

More bouts for the event are to be announced in the near future. Social Gloves 2 will take place on Saturday, July 30.

