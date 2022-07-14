Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend? 

The boxing schedule for the latter half of 2022 is jam-packed with blockbuster fights almost every other weekend. This weekend, California will be the center of attention for the pugilism world with cards on the 15th and 16th of July:

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla - Boxing card on July 15

On July 15th, at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Arnold Barboza Jr. will take on Danielito Zorrila for the vacant WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight belt.

Both fighters are unbeaten and will look to continue that streak and get their hands on a title. This fight is the main event on the Top Rank card and is scheduled for 10 rounds.

WBO @WorldBoxingOrg Arnold Barboza, Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) vs. Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) on Friday night @ Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula. Vacant WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight Championship:Arnold Barboza, Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) vs.Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) on Friday night @ Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula. Vacant WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight Championship: 🇺🇸 Arnold Barboza, Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) vs. 🇵🇷 Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) on Friday night @ Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula. https://t.co/lvSXDAtazB

The co-feature of the event will see California native Raymond Muratalla take on Mexican veteran Jair Valtierra in a lightweight bout scheduled for eight rounds. Also on the card is US Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., who takes on Roberto Zavala Jr. in a heavyweight bout scheduled for six rounds.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna - Boxing card on July 16

Ryan Garcia will fight Javier Fortuna at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Crypto.com Arena. Garcia, a Los Angeles native, gets to fight a former world champion in his hometown as he looks to take a step towards a possible title shot. For 'KingRy', this fight is very important because it could determine if he gets to challenge for the title next.

For Javier Fortuna, on the other hand, it is a chance to derail the Ryan Garcia hype train and make his way to the top of the division once again. The co-main event will feature Alexis Rocha, who will take on Luis Veron in a welterweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#GarciaFortuna Is Ryan Garcia at risk of overlooking Javier Fortuna? 🤔 Is Ryan Garcia at risk of overlooking Javier Fortuna? 🤔#GarciaFortuna https://t.co/yk5FyfPaNo

Ryan Garcia has made it very clear what the next step of his boxing career will be. If he is able to overcome the Dominican, he will look to challenge Gervonta Davis for his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title. Davis has not shown any particular interest in fighting 'KingRy'. However, following his last fight against Rolly Romero, he did say he was open to fighting anyone in the division next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far