Boxing Schedule: Is the Conor Benn fight still on? 

This weekend was supposed to witness a highly anticipated grudge matchup between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. However, the fight was canceled after 'The Destroyer' tested positive for the banned substance Clomifene.

The substance can increase testosterone production in men by up to 100%. After it was announced that Benn had tested positive for Clomifene, reports suggested that the fight might still go on. However, the British Boxing Board of Control was quick to make it known that they will no longer sanction the fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn poster… The Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn poster… https://t.co/aXr0EQ0YHE

While the fight could've been sanctioned by another governing body, the promoters of the event decided to call off the event. Following the announcement, fans have been left disappointed as the fight would've been a trilogy of sorts after the combatants' respective fathers fought twice in the 90s.

While fans can still hope that the fight will get rescheduled, the recent turn of events is a bummer for all boxing enthusiasts.

Will Conor Benn get banned from boxing?

As mentioned earlier, Conor Benn tested positive for Clomifene just days before his fight against Chris Eubank Jr. While 'The Destroyer' has pledged to be a clean athlete following a positive drug test and wants to clear his name, he might end up getting banned from the sport for up to 4 years.

As per the latest reports, Benn's positive drug test is being formally investigated by UKAD (UK Anti-Doping Agency). If 'The Destroyer' fails to prove his innocence in the matter, he might have to face rather severe consequences.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to reveal the same:

"Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances."

Take a look at Michael Benson's tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to @MailSport ‼️ Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to @MailSport]

'The Destroyer' has claimed to be a clean athlete but only an investigation will provide clarity on the matter.

Poll : 0 votes