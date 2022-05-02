"They're good examples to follow and I obviously admire them all" - Canelo Alvarez names the athletes he admires

Canelo Alvarez recently named some of the athletes that he admires on DAZN, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and LeBron James. Canelo is the pound-for-pound king of boxing and is one of the most popular sportsmen in the world.

The Mexican superstar has captured multiple world championships in four different weight classes and recently became the first boxer to become undisputed at 168 lbs when he defeated Caleb Plant. Alvarez will have the chance to add to his legacy when he takes on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship.

Watch the highlights of Canelo's bout against Caleb Plant:

In regards to favourite athletes, Alvarez said:

"Checo Perez, Chicharito, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James. They're good examples to follow and I obviously admire them all. There may be some I'm not mentioning. I have a lot of admiration for all of them."

Canelo is friends with his Mexican compratiot Chicharito who has come to watch his bouts in the past.

Canelo Alvarez is a massive fan of Tiger Woods

During the same interview, Canelo expressed his respect for Tiger Woods who he identifies as both his favorite professional golfer and the greatest ever:

"Tiger Woods. I've obviously always been a fan of his. When I started playing golf, I would watch videos of him and I think he's the best of all time."

Watch the full interview with Canelo on DAZN:

There was speculation that Woods would attend Canelo's last bout against Caleb Plant but the golf legend was unable to make an appearance. It is well documented that Alvarez enjoys golf and plays it regularly when he is not training for a fight. The Mexican has even taken part in amateur competitions and has been victorious.

Watch the highlights of Canelo playing golf at his first amateur tournament:

It is plausible that Canelo Alvarez will aim to become a professional golfer once he finishes his boxing career. However, the pound-for-pound king is still in his prime and recently stated he wants to continue fighting for another six or seven years.

