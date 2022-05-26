Canelo Alvarez continues golfing in face of Oscar De La Hoya's criticism

Canelo Alvarez has continued to enjoy hitting the golf course despite the harsh words used by Oscar De La Hoya on the young boxer. On his Instagram story, Alvarez posted videos of him teeing off with the caption:

"#nogolfnolife"

In the past, Oscar De La Hoya has made suggestions that Alvarez should leave his career-long trainer Eddy Reynoso. The pair have been together since 'Cinnamon' first began boxing and went professional. Alvarez and De La Hoya have had a rough relationship since the former sued Golden Boy Promotions in September 2020. Since then, De La Hoya has continued to be adamant that he has boxers that can usurp Alvarez.

De La Hoya has also stated his opinions on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight with talkSPORT:

"It was the stupidest move... whoever allowed Canelo to fight Bivol. I would've never allowed Canelo to fight Bivol. Look exactly at what happened. Canelo's on top of the world. He's the knig. Why fight a guy that if Canelo fights ten times, he loses ten times? And he has nothing to gain. Nothing to win. Nobody knew Bivol."

Alvarez has not let Oscar De La Hoya's critics of his choice to move up in weight to challenge Bivol disturb him, and has been spending his time golfing and going on vacation.

Alvarez took to Instagram to post photos of himself on vacation:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

It has been confirmed that Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will finish their trilogy fight. The third and final fight is set for September 17, 2022, though the location has yet to be announced. Fans have been waiting for years to see the conclusion to this trilogy and are anxious to see which of the two boxing legends is the better fighter.

Their first meeting in the ring took place in 2017 and ended in a controversial split draw. Their second was a close fight, but Alvarez came out the victor.

Golovkin has been on a four-fight win streak since 2019 when he won the IBF and IBO Middleweight Titles from Sergiy Derevyanchenko. After a two-year stint away from boxing, he returned in April and earned a TKO win over Ryota Murata.

Since his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, Canelo Alvarez went 15-1-1 and had his most recent win over Caleb Plant in November 2021. His most recent loss was to Dmitry Bivol at light-heavyweight, but a rematch in the future has not been ruled out.

The two fighters have extensive and impressive rapsheets with many accomplishments to their names, so fans can be sure their third fight will be just as exciting as the first two.

Alvarez posted this fight poster to his Instagram:

Edited by Allan Mathew