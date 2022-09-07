How did Saul Alvarez become Canelo Alvarez? 

Canelo Alvarez is one of the biggest names in boxing. He is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and is currently the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion of the world.

But Canelo Alvarez actually isn’t his real name. It was a moniker given to him by his long-time trainer Eddie Reynoso when he was just 12-years-old. Alvarez’s full name is Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan.

The word "Canelo" is a shortened term for the Spanish word "canelito", which means "little cinnamon". It is a reference to the boxer’s red hair and freckles.

In a report by The Sun, Reynoso realized that Alvarez looked different than the rugged image of legendary Mexican fighters like Julio Cesar Chavez, Ruben Olivares, Carlos Zarate Serna etc.

But inside the ring, Canelo Alvarez was fierce, skillful, and intense.

Since turning professional at the young age of 15, he has won multiple world titles in four weight classes: from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Canelo unified the titles in three of those four weight classes.

Currently, his record stands at 57-2-2 featuring 39 knockouts.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III undercard revealed

Canelo Alvarez is set to face his arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) for the third time on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He will defend his Super Middleweight titles against the Kazakh. The pair faced each other on two previous occasions in 2017 and 2018. Their first two encounters were razor-close and many still believe that ‘GGG' could have been awarded the win in either of those. Their first fight concluded in a draw while Alvarez won via majority decision in the rematch.

The undercard of the highly-anticipated trilogy has also been revealed and it features some exciting fights. The undercard fights are as follows:

Jesse Rodriguez Franco vs. Israel Gonzalez – WBC Super Flyweight title bout

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado – IBF North American Super Middleweight title bout

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway – WBA International Middleweight Championship bout

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo – WBC Silver Middleweight Championship bout

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Angel Molina

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal