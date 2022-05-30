"Make your old man proud" - Chris Eubank Jr. remembers brother with nephew post

Chris Eubank Jr. commemorated his late brother Sebastian Eubank in his latest social media post.

On Twitter, ‘Next Gen’ posted a photo of his young nephew Raheem. In the caption, the 32-year-old wrote:

“Young King Raheem You guna make your old man proud [love heart]"

Sebastian died from a heart attack last July, just days before his 30th birthday and a month after he became a father to Raheem. It was later learned that he had a pre-existing heart condition that was not previously known.

Chris and Sebastian are the sons of former Middleweight Champion Chris Eubank. They both followed their father’s footsteps, with Sebastian also venturing into mixed martial arts. He made his debut in 2020.

Following his brother’s death, Chris Eubank Jr. promised to continue to care for Sebastian's young son. In a series of tweets shortly after the tragic death, he wrote:

"Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion."

Who's next for Chris Eubank Jr.?

Chris Eubank Jr. and Kell Brook were reportedly on the brink of agreeing to a bout earlier this year. However, Brook made the shock decision to walk away from the sport, leaving the British fighter in search of his next opponent.

Eubank Jr. last fought in February against Liam Williams, whom he defeated via unanimous decision.

Eubank's promoter Kalle Sauerland has previously suggested that they are trying to get the Brit booked in a big fight this summer. In an interview with IFL TV, the former World Champion revealed his hitlist:

"GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin], number one. Canelo Alvarez number two, I'd take that fight all day every day. Conor Benn, number three."

Golovkin and Alvarez are set for their trilogy fight this September. This will leave Benn as the only viable option for Eubank in the near future. Benn has also claimed that he will fight Eubank "any day of the week" as he prepares for an update on his next opponent.

The 25-year-old welterweight contender is coming off an emphatic win against Chris van Heerden in April, which saw him retain the WBA Continental Welterweight Title.

