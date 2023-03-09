Conor Benn controversy might force BBBoC to change their doping regulations

The BBBoC might be making a big change thanks to Conor Benn's recent doping violations.

'The Destroyer' was slated to face Chris Eubank Jr. last October. However, just days before the highly-anticipated clash, Benn tested positive for Clomifene. The drug is typically used to mask steroid usage, but there's just one issue.

While Benn tested positive, he tested positive under VADA. The random tests that the welterweight failed have nothing to do with the area he was fighting in. While the British Boxing Board of Control works with U.K. Anti-Doping, Benn passed all of their tests.

Nonetheless, the BBBoC pulled the fight, and Conor Benn has been unhappy ever since. The council has refused to sanction the Brit, and as a result, he's threatened to sue them. Along with that, Benn has stated that he will resume his career outside the country.

During a recent interview with BoxingScene, BBBoC general secretary Robert Smith stated that there may be a rule change due to the Conor Benn situation. He said:

“We do what’s right. You can’t ignore positive tests. Maybe we have to [change]. Once this case is finished maybe we have to change our regulations with regard to that. I think our regulations currently cover it but maybe they need to be tweaked. You can argue against any regulation you want to but we are satisfied that what we’ve done is right.”

See the comments below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene BBBoC May Change Anti-Doping Regulations in Response To Conor Benn Saga dlvr.it/SkW5fb BBBoC May Change Anti-Doping Regulations in Response To Conor Benn Saga dlvr.it/SkW5fb https://t.co/hfgHxUSZO3

Conor Benn discusses lawsuit against the BBBoC

Conor Benn is planning on suing the BBBoC for damages to reputation and loss of earnings.

'The Destroyer' was recently cleared by the WBC for a positive test. The council attributed the positive test due to the high consumption of eggs. However, Benn later stated that too was inaccurate and that the drug was never in his system.

Following that, Benn stated his intention to resume his career. He's not waiting long either, as he's already been linked to a clash with Manny Pacquiao. 'PacMan' ended his retirement this month, with his manager stating he wants to fight Benn.

With his career right back on track, Conor Benn is planning on suing the BBBoC for his suspension. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the welterweight stated:

"Of course, I'll be suing the board. My legal team will be in touch. For the loss of damages, loss of reputation. The board should've recognized VADA."

See the comments below:

Poll : 0 votes