Conor Benn reacted to the pizza chain’s Twitter handle trolling his recent reinstatement of the WBC rankings after the boxing commission found ‘no conclusive evidence’ of the boxer consuming a banned substance.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor Benn responding to Domino's after the WBC accepted his "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" as a "reasonable explanation" for his positive drugs tests…

The pizza chain posted a photo of a pizza with multiple eggs as toppings since Benn’s reasoning for testing positive for a banned substance was due to a ’highly-elevated consumption of eggs’. The fighter then responded to the tweet and claimed that he ’actually prefers PizzaHut', another pizza chain and dominos’ main competitor.

Benn was supposed to face Chris Eubank Jr. in October 157-pound-catchweight but the bout was canceled at the last minute due to the British fighter testing positive for a banned substance called Clomiphene, a common female fertility drug that is also said to help in burning fat and increasing testosterone levels.

The British Boxing Board of control did not sanction Benn vs. Eubank Jr., and Benn was also suspended by the WBC pending investigations into the failed doping test.

The WBC has now cleared Conor Benn of any wrongdoing and issued a statement on Wednesday detailing their investigation and reasoning behind their decision. A statement read:

“The WBC found that: there was no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene; there were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection, sample analysis, or violations of Mr. Benn’s B Sample rights that would justify questioning or invalidating the Adverse Finding; and Mr. Benn’s documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding”.

What’s next for Conor Benn?

The WBC has now cleared Conor Benn to compete in fights but not the British Boxing Board of Control. This could see Benn fight in the US for the first time in his career since all of the undefeated fighter’s 21 bouts took place in the UK.

Eddie Hearn, head of Matchroom boxing and Benn’s promoter recently detailed four fights that are options for a ‘massive fight’ in Abu Dhabi on June 3rd and Conor Benn vs. Manny Pacquiao is among those options.

Eddie Hearn has said he wants to do a "massive fight" on June 3rd in Abu Dhabi and named four possible:



🥊 Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz

🥊 Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev

🥊 Manny Pacquiao vs Conor Benn

Conor Benn (21-0-0) facing off against Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2) could be an interesting matchup for the 26-year-old British fighter. Manny Pacquiao is currently retired but still actively competes on the exhibition circuit and most recently faced off against content creator DK Yoo in December 2022.

