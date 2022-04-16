"Kell Brook fight I'd love" - Conor Benn open to facing Brook after van Heerden

Conor Benn is open to fighting Kell Brook next if he defeats Chris van Heerden this Saturday at the Manchester Arena. Benn will defend his WBA Continental Welterweight Championship against the South African and a win could set him up for a massive fight in the summer.

Brook is coming off a dominant victory over his long-time rival Amir Khan and there was speculation that he could face Chris Eubank Jr next. Despite a catchweight bout being agreed upon, there are no further updates on whether 'The Special One' will share the ring with Eubank Jr.

Watch the fight highlights of Brook vs Khan:

Here's what Conor Benn said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"Brook's ranked higher than me, Kell Brook fight I'd love. That makes sense to me because he's ranked number one in Britain. I believe I'm the better fighter in Britain. He's ranked higher than me in the world rankings, it makes sense."

Watch Benn's full interview with Boxing Social:

Could Conor Benn fight Kell Brook next?

It remains to be seen if a fight will take place between Benn and Brook in the future. 'The Destroyer' must first get through an experienced opponent in van Heerden, who is also the first southpaw he will face in his career. Furthermore, the South African has fought some of the top welterweights in the world, including Errol Spence Jr and Jaron Ennis.

However, Benn is the overwhelming favorite heading into his clash with van Heerden and the majority of boxing experts believe he will be too powerful for 'The Heat'.

Since beating Khan, Brook has appeared confident in several interviews, and Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom has confirmed that the man from Sheffield will not retire.

It is plausible that if 'The Special One' cannot come to an agreement with Eubank Jr, a bout could be scheduled with Benn in the summer or late 2022. The son of the legendary Nigel Benn has built a massive name for himself in the UK and a fight against him would be financially lucrative.

There is also the chance that Benn will choose to face one of the other elite boxers in the division like Danny Garcia, Jaron Ennis, Keith Thurman or Vergil Ortiz Jr. Regardless, 'The Destroyer' must defeat van Heerden to progress his career to the next level.

