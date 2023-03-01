Conor Benn has released a statement regarding his recent failed drug test where the British boxer tested positive for a banned substance.

The undefeated welterweight detailed “his truth” in a two-part statement posted to Twitter where he spoke about the tests and commented on the WBC’s recent (World Boxing Council) statement that cleared him of all wrongdoing. In his statement, he said:

“The WBC have declared me innocent of being a drugs cheat. I am grateful for the ultimate finding. It was the right decision and it was the only one I was willing to accept. The easy option would have been to accept a six month ban, save myself a huge legal bill and simply move on, but my reputation and my family name is worth more to me than that."

Conor Benn had tested positive for a banned substance called Clomifene, commonly used as a female fertility drug but also boosts testosterone and helps burn fat. The WBC said they have accepted Benn’s reasoning for the substance being found in his tests, which was a ‘highly elevated consumption of eggs.' Benn claims that the substance was in his system due to consumption of contaminated eggs.

The British fighter then offered his perspective on the WBC’s statement regarding his innocence, but said he "does not agree" with everything that was conveyed in the statement by the boxing commission, he said:

“While I welcome the ultimate outcome, I do not agree with everything said [by the WBC]. That’s something I am discussing further in my legal team. This is because all the evidence and information that came to light during our investigation into how this happened proves what I already knew - that I am innocent... As part of the lengthy investigation, the WBC instructed its own experts to review my supplements and diet and they concluded that egg contamination was the most likely cause."

Benn further said that his tests, suggesting his samples “appears to have come back clear the first three times it was tested”, and that they were tested again “without explanation” after which the results came back positive.

Conor Benn to sue British Board of Boxing Control

Conor Benn is gearing up for battle, but this time it’s outside the ring against the British Board of Boxing Control (BBBofC)

Conor Benn is reportedly set to sue the BBBofC for an expected £3.5million in damages over their handling of the situation with his positive drugs tests. It's claimed Benn is seeking his Chris Eubank Jr purse and possibly also reputational damages.

The fighter has not yet been cleared by the British governing body to compete in the UK and is looking to sue for damages that include his purse for the canceled bout against Chris Eubank Jr. and reputational damage.

The BBBofC reacted to the WBC’s statement, saying they "respect" the boxing commission, but Conor Benn will be held to UK anti-doping rules that are implemented by the British board. They said in a statement:

“The BBBoC has adopted the UK Anti-Doping Rules published by UK Anti-Doping, and those formed part of the rules to which Mr. Benn was bound. As such, the decision of the WBC does not affect the ongoing implementation of the BBBoC's rules [and those of UKAD].

