Cris Cyborg wants Katie Taylor to follow what Floyd Mayweather did against Conor McGregor for a crossover boxing clash - 'I have a little bit of size advantage' 

Cris Cyborg is hoping to meet Katie Taylor in the boxing ring in the near future.

The Brazilian is fresh off her title defense against Arlene Blencowe in April in the Bellator cage. Following the decision win, Cyborg became a free agent and began reportedly having talks with the PFL to face off with Kayla Harrison.

However, those talks never happened. In fact, she's no longer looking to fight in MMA next, as she's announced that she will be making the switch to boxing. Cyborg is currently set to face Simone Silva in October in her native Brazil.

While she's already booked for her boxing debut, Cyborg is looking toward a clash with women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor. In an interview with No Smoke Boxing, the Bellator women's featherweight titleholder discussed the bout with 'KT.'

In the interview, Cyborg compared the matchup to the 2017 bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. In that outing, 'Money' had the experience advantage, while 'Notorious' had a considerable size advantage.

In the interview, Cyborg stated:

“I have a little bit of a size advantage on her but she has 100s of amateur fights and over 20 professional fights worth of ring experience compared to me in Boxing and so I think it’s only fair she does like what Floyd Mayweather was willing to do against Conor McGregor and give me a bit of size to make the matchup interesting for the fans."

Watch Cyborg's interview with No Smoke Boxing below:

Who is Cris Cyborg boxing in her debut?

Last week, Cris Cyborg announced that she was facing Simone Silva in her boxing debut in October.

The Brazilian announced her intentions to move into the sport after her last victory in the cage. Eddie Hearn previously stated that he would be interested in her fighting Katie Taylor.

However, the matchup with 'KT' hasn't come to fruition, not yet anyway. In her debut later this year, Cyborg was matched up with established professional boxer Simone Silva.

Silva currently holds a 17-22 record in boxing. The 39-year-old is also coming off a knockout loss to Jessica Camara earlier this month. In fact, she's coming into her bout with Cyborg having lost her last nine contests. However, she's also shared the ring with names such as Amanda Serrano.

For her boxing debut, Cris Cyborg is getting a winnable matchup, hopefully, to build to a showdown with Katie Taylor later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht