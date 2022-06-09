Cris Cyborg willing to make boxing debut against "legend" Katie Taylor at 143lbs. - "She would have to come up in weight"

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has revealed she'd like to cross over into the world of boxing and face Irish star Katie Taylor. Cyborg, who left the UFC in 2019 and made the switch to Bellator, has thrown her name into the ring to fight Taylor in her home country of Ireland at Croke Park.

In April, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano became the first women to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden. Billed as the biggest women's fight of all time, 'Bray Bomber' retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles via split decision.

It had been expected that, due to the nature of how close their bout was, Taylor and Serrano would run it back later this year. However, it appears as though Serrano and her promotor Jake Paul have refused to make the trip to Ireland, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

With that in mind, Cris Cyborg has admitted that she is seriously considering making the switch to boxing, as long as Hearn agrees to be her promoter and Katie Taylor makes a step-up in weight.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the Bellator women's featherweight champion said:

"I think it would be an honor to challenge myself against a legend like Katie Taylor and doing it in front of a stadium of 80,000 people is the type of nights you dream about as a fighter."

The 36-year-old Brazilian added:

"To make it interesting for the fans she would have to be willing to do what Floyd Mayweather did against Conor McGregor and she would have to come up in weight a little bit to give the fans the biggest fight that can be made in women's boxing."

Although she has never fought in the squared circle, the Curitiba native is recognized as one of the greatest women's MMA fighters of all time and one of the hardest punchers. Cyborg has won 20 of her 26 professional wins via knockout.

Cris Cyborg reacts to South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi's tragic death

Cris Cyborg has reacted to the tragic passing of Simiso Buthelezi this week. The South African-born boxer was taken to hospital after the referee waved off his fight with Siphesihle Mntungwa in the 10th round. Buthelezi was on course for a decision victory before he shockingly walked towards an empty corner of the ring, swinging at thin air.

Simiso Buthelezi was taken to hospital suffering from an expected brain bleed. The diagnosis proved to be correct, and Buthelezi unfortunately passed away on June 7.

Cris Cyborg, who is hoping to make the transition into boxing, reacted to the news that has shocked the MMA world.

"Another reminder that you don't play boxing. RIP South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi."

Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com @criscyborg 🏽 RIP South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi. Another reminder that you don’t play boxing.🏽 RIP South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi. Another reminder that you don’t play boxing. 🙏🏽 RIP South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi.

Buthelezi's tragic death serves as another reminder to fans that athletes in combat sports genuinely risk their lives. Although all safety measures and precautions are taken, incidents like this still tragically occur.

