Daniel Dubois sues Don King for nonpayment following Trevor Bryan knockout

Daniel Dubois and his team have decided to sue longtime boxing promoter Don King.

The 24-year-old is fresh off his knockout victory over Trevor Bryan in June. The victory saw Dubois claim the first major championship of his career as he acquired the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title with a stoppage win.

The fight between Bryan and Dubois was a co-promoted bout between Don King Promotions and Matchroom Boxing, as the 90-year-old is the manager of 'The Dream'. Over a month out from the contest, it seems that the controversial boxing promoter has not paid the winner of the matchup.

While it's not abnormal for there to be a delay in boxers being paid, it's rare to see a wait lasting multiple months. Should the delay last longer than that, it usually results in legal teams getting involved. A good example of this is Logan Paul's 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, for which 'The Maverick' still hasn't been paid.

As first reported by Big Fight Weekend's Dan Rafael, Dubois and his team are currently suing King for not paying the heavyweight. According to the terms of the lawsuit, the WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion is seeking anywhere between $463,274.32. and $938,274.32.

Regarding the lawsuit, the heavyweight's attorney, Leon Margules, stated:

"The fighter hasn’t gotten paid, and when boxers get in the ring and risk their lives the most important obligation of the promoter, the sanctioning body and the commission is to see that they are paid. And that hasn’t been done here."

See Margules' comments in the article below:

Has Daniel Dubois sued Don King before?

This will be Daniel Dubois' first time suing Don King, which puts him in some excellent company.

The 90-year-old is one of the most controversial figures in the history of boxing. While he's promoted big names such as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., and more, he's also a convicted murderer who's been accused of unfair business practices.

Many of those practices have led to him being sued by the sport's most influential figures. The aforementioned Tyson and Ali were famously underpaid by the promoter, both of whom sued him in hopes of getting their money back.

With that in mind, Dubois is joining a long list of boxers that have been forced to deal with King. Let's hope that his payment issues with the controversial promoter get settled sooner rather than later.

