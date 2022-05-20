×
Dean Whyte on Tyson Fury's car kicking moment and Buatsi v. Richards

Dean Whyte (left, @_deanwhyte), Joshua Buatsi &amp; Craig Richards (center, @matchroomboxing), Tyson Fury (right, @tysonfury) [images courtesy of Instagram]
Modified May 20, 2022
While sitting down with Boxing King Media, Dean Whyte, a boxing promoter and brother of Dillian Whyte, offered his opinions on a number of topics. He was asked about his predictions for Joshua Buasti v. Craig Richards taking place Saturday, May 21 at the O2 Arena in London.

Whyte had this to say about Craig Richards:

"Craig is always the underdog. They always throw him to the wolves and he comes back out with the wolf's head on a stake. Styles make fights, but people underestimate Craig's power."

Whyte went on to mention that he believed Richards' experience would give him the edge over the power-puncher Buatsi. He believes it will help the Englishman find openings and holes in his opponent's gameplan.

He also stated that it was hard for him to pick a fighter to root for because they're both fighters from South London. Ultimately, he just hopes they both make it out of the ring safely and back to their families.

Meanwhile, when asked about Tyson Fury's drunken incident kicking a car, Whyte didn't see much wrong with it.

"In his personal like, the man should be bale to live and do as he wants. He's a human being. For me, if he gets drunk, gets pissed off-- that just humans. We make errors when you get drunk."

Watch the full video of the interview here:

youtube-cover

Dean Whyte boxing show

While speaking with Boxing King Media, Dean Whyte was asked about his recent boxing show. They discussed the party atmosphere, the sold-out venue, and the food offered to people who had bought tickets.

"We're just trying to give great value for money. The fights are very evenly matched, and it was good."

He mentioned that they have been receiving good feedback to make each new event better than the last for both the audience and the fighters.

Dean Whyte stated that the next show, a co-promotion with Victor Smith, is on June 25. He stated his main goal was to keep his fighters as active as possible and get them on as many shows as possible. Fights from his events can be viewed on his YouTube, Blvckbox Global.

Whyte posted this fight poster to his Instagram:

