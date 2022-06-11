Dean Whyte hints at possible AJ-Dillian Whyte rematch

Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua were involved in a thrilling encounter when they faced each other in December 2015. The bout was billed as ‘Bad Intentions’ due to the bad blood between the pair. Joshua proved victorious in the seventh round with a right uppercut that dropped his opponent.

Now, Dean Whyte, the brother of Dillian Whyte, has hinted at the possibility of a rematch between the two fighters.

"Amicable Meeting"

Speaking to IFL TV Dean Whyte stated the following:

“They have had a friendly and amicable meeting as colleagues and maybe they can run it back again. There does not need to be any animosity and they can just be acquaintances till then”.

Seven years later, both fighters have matured. When Whyte was involved in the build-up to the fight with Tyson Fury, he was respectful, which came as a nice surprise to some. Following the loss, the Brit has taken some time off, which his brother states was good for him. There are plenty of opportunities for him, including exciting fights with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jnr.

One must also not forget how hard the 34-year old worked to get a shot at a world title. This must have made the defeat to Fury even more difficult to swallow. If he can make a return with a win against an established heavyweight, he deserves another opportunity.

Whyte is still a free agent

The 34-year-old is yet to sign with a promoter following the Fury fight, which took place under the umbrella of Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions. He was previously a fighter under the Matchroom stable, led by Eddie Hearn.

The Brit is not short of options to choose a promoter and it will be interesting to see who he eventually signs with. He is unlikely to sign with Frank Warren due to issues regarding the build-up to the Fury fight.

Ben Shalom, the head of the Boxxer promotion, who works alongside Sky, has expressed his desire to sign the Brit. Speaking to Seconds Out, he stated that he would "love" to sign Whyte. This would be an interesting move as it would mean the Brit would be back on Sky, considering that he featured there previously with Matchroom and Hearn.

Signing with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn is a real possibility as the Brit has worked with Hearn for several years. Queensbury Promotions and Top Rank securing the purse bid for the fight with Fury meant Matchroom was not involved.

While Anthony Joshua has been the poster-boy for Matchroom, they also have a good working relationship with Whyte. As things stand, this is the most probable destination for the fighter.

